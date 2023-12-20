 Skip to Content
FTSE 100 Rallies on Softer Inflation, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Grind Higher Still​​​

FTSE 100 Rallies on Softer Inflation, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Grind Higher Still​​​

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 tries to reach its September peak

​The FTSE 100 is on track for its third straight day of gains and has overcome its 7,702 October high while on its way to its near three-month high at 7,725 as UK inflation comes in much lower than expected in November at 3.9% versus a forecast 4.4% and 4.6% in October. Core inflation dropped to 5.1% versus a forecast of 5.6% and a previous reading of 5.7%.

​Above 7,725 beckons the September peak at 7,747.

​Potential slips should find support around Friday’s 7,670 high and at Tuesday’s 7,658 high.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

S&P 500 grinds higher still and nears its all-time record high

​The S&P’s advance is ongoing with Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic’s comment over the lack of "urgency" to remove the restrictive stance being ignored by the financial markets which instead focused on Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin’s comments that the US was making good progress on inflation.

​Now that the November and mid-December 2021 highs at 4,743 to 4,752 have been bettered, the S&P 500 is approaching its all-time record high made in January 2022 at 4,817.

​Minor support below Monday’s 4,750 high can be spotted at last week’s 4,739 high. Further down lies the 4,694 March 2022 peak at 4,637. While the last few weeks’ lows at 4,544 to 4,537 underpin, the medium-term uptrend stays intact.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

