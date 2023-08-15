 Skip to Content
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Whacked Despite Promising SA Unemployment

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Whacked Despite Promising SA Unemployment

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

RAND TALKING POINTS & ANALYSIS

  • Chinese data & US retail sales pull investors away from the rand.
  • Fed speakers in focus later today.
  • Negative divergence may point to upcoming downside.

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The rand has been on the backfoot from early this morning after concerns around the Chinese economy grew when the PBoC decided to unexpectedly cut interest rates. South Africa being so closely associated with China in terms of commodity exports, the South African rand naturally weakened against the greenback.

Emerging Market (EM) currencies as a whole have been selling off as risk sentiment soured after Russia/Ukraine tensions escalated. The trend was further exacerbated by the devaluation of the Argentinian peso that increased demand for the safe haven USD.

JP MORGAN EMERGING MARKETS CURRENCY INDEX

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

South African unemployment (see economic calendar below) surprised to the downside hitting lows last seen in Q4 2020 with the Eastern Cape (39.7%) holding the highest official rate nationally and the Western Cape the lowest (20.9%).

US retail sales provided a boost to dollar bulls with actual numbers beating forecasts which will place further pressure on the Federal Reserve as to maintain a tight monetary policy stance for longer. Markets will look to get further guidance from the Fed’s Kashkari this evening as to the outlook considering the recent US economic data.

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/ZAR price action surpassed the July swing highs today; however, the corresponding Relative Strength Index (RSI) levels show opposing levels indicative of bearish divergence. Taking this into account, there may be a pullback to come which will require a fundamental catalyst to drive the move.

Resistance levels:

  • 19.5000
  • 19.3453

Support levels:

  • 19.1522
  • 19.0000

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

