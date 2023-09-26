USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Hit by Risk Aversion

 Skip to Content
We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Gets Some Respite, But Fed Speakers Add to Pressure
2023-09-26 10:57:59
Euro Sets the Stage for an Eleventh Weekly Loss, Where Will EUR/USD Find Support?
2023-09-25 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Update: Last Week’s Pause Pushed Retail Traders to Add Upside Bets
2023-09-24 23:00:00
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold and Silver Prices Weaken on Monday, How is the Near-Term Landscape Shaping up?
2023-09-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Collapses Below 1.22
2023-09-26 12:27:22
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Weakens Again, Markets Watchful For BoJ Intervention
2023-09-25 11:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
More View More
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Hit by Risk Aversion

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Hit by Risk Aversion

Warren Venketas, Analyst

What's on this page

RAND TALKING POINTS & ANALYSIS

  • SA leading business cycle indicator unable to deter ZAR decline.
  • US factors influencing rand.
  • USD/ZAR pushed off rising wedge support.

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The South African rand lost roughly 1% to the US dollar after the risk off environment created by higher US Treasury yields saw a rollout of Emerging Market (EM) currencies (refer to chart below). Investors risk aversion has played into the safe haven appeal of the US dollar although the Dollar Index (DXY) is largely flat today. The Fed’s Neel Kashkari added to hawkish bets by suggesting the need for another rate hike in 2023 to limit inflationary pressures.

JP MORGAN EMERGING MARKET CURRENCY INDEX

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

On a positive note from a South African perspective, the leading business cycle indicator improved for the month of July albeit at a slower rate than the previous print. Coupled with lower stages of rolling blackouts (loadshedding), the economic backdrop is relatively resilient.

LEADING BUSINESS CYCLE INDICATOR – SOUTH AFRICA

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

The trading day ahead will be solely focused on US economic data with particular emphasis on housing data and Fed speak (see economic calendar below).

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image3.pngimage4.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

image5.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Daily USD/ZAR price action has bulls testing the 19.0000 psychological handle once again coinciding with the medium-term trendline support (black). The pair remains within the developing shorter-term rising wedge formation (dashed black line). Bears will be looking for a close below wedge support which could expose the 18.5000 support level.

Resistance levels:

  • 19.1522
  • Trendline resistance
  • 19.0000

Support levels:

  • 18.7759
  • Wedge support
  • 50-day MA (yellow)
  • 18.5000

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

