 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2023-12-19 12:30:43
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Reversal or Damage Control? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2023-12-15 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2023-12-19 12:30:43
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Pared Back and Nikkei Advances after BoJ Keeps Rates on Hold
2023-12-19 08:17:30
More View More
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US DOLLAR FORECAST:

  • The U.S. dollar extends its retracement as U.S. Treasury yields push lower
  • The greenback retains a bearish profile in the near term, meaning more losses could be around the corner
  • This article examines the technical outlook for EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/USD

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar in Peril with Core PCE on Deck, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, was a touch softer on Tuesday, down about 0.35% to 102.13, undermined by the pullback in Treasury yields, which has continued this week following the Federal Reserve's pivot last Wednesday.

For context, the Fed took a more optimistic view of the inflation outlook at the conclusion of its December monetary policy meeting, admitting that discussions of cutting rates have begun and signaling that it will deliver 75 basis points of easing in the coming year, a big shift from its previous stance.

With traders increasingly confident that the U.S. central bank will prioritize economic growth over price stability and will slash borrowing costs numerous times in 2024, bond yields are likely to head lower in the near term, creating a hostile environment for the greenback.

Positive sentiment and market exuberance triggered by the FOMC’s dovish posture will also act as a headwind for the greenback, boosting riskier and high-beta currencies for the time being. Against this backdrop, we could see new lows for the DXY index before the end of 2023.

For a comprehensive analysis of the euro’s outlook, request a copy of our free quarterly forecast now!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD extended its advance and rose for the second straight day on Tuesday, pushing closer toward cluster resistance stretching from 1.1000 to 1.1015. Breaching this barrier may prove challenging for bulls, but a breakout could pave the way for a rally towards the 1.1100 handle.

Conversely, if bullish momentum fades and prices turn lower, the 200-day SMA near 1.0830 will be the first line of defense against a bearish assault. The pair is likely to establish a base in this region before staging a comeback, but if a breakdown occurs, a drop toward trendline support at 1.0770 could ensue.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Interested in learning how retail positioning can offer clues about USD/JPY’s near-term path? Our sentiment guide has valuable insights about this topic. Download it now!

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -22% 13% -1%
Weekly 9% -8% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY bucked the broader trend and rallied strongly, soaring more than 1% at one point after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-accommodative stance, indicating that it will be difficult to exit negative rates and that uncertainty about the outlook is extremely high. Despite this solid advance, the pair failed to push past resistance at 144.75, with sellers staunchly defending this barrier, as seen in the daily chart below.

Looking ahead, it is crucial to monitor price behavior around the 144.75 level, bearing in mind that a breakout could open the door for a move towards 146.00, followed by 147.30. Conversely, a firm rejection from 144.75 may trigger a retracement towards the 200-day simple moving average. On continued weakness, a retest of the December swing lows should not be dismissed.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

For tips and expert insights on how to develop strategies around GBP/USD, download the British pound’s trading guide!

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD accelerated higher on Tuesday, breaching a key Fibonacci level at 1.2720 and pushing towards trendline resistance at 1.2780. This technical barrier must hold at all costs, failure to do so could propel prices above the 1.2800 handle. Should strength persist, the bulls may set their sights on the psychological 1.3000 threshold.

On the other hand, if sellers regain the upper hand and spark a bearish reversal, dynamic support is located at 1.2590, which corresponds to a short-term rising trendline extended off the November lows. This trendline should provide stability on a pullback, but in the event of a breakdown, a decline toward the 200-day simple moving average would emerge as the baseline scenario.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2023-12-19 12:30:43
Japanese Yen Pared Back and Nikkei Advances after BoJ Keeps Rates on Hold
Japanese Yen Pared Back and Nikkei Advances after BoJ Keeps Rates on Hold
2023-12-19 08:17:30
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Channel Breakout to Keep Bulls in Control?
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Channel Breakout to Keep Bulls in Control?
2023-12-18 22:30:27
USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023
USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023
2023-12-18 15:45:06
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023