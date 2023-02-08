Gold Rallies as Fed Chair Powell Sticks to Post FOMC Rhetoric

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
EURUSD Trend Reversal Stalls after Powell Remarks
2023-02-07 21:00:27
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Brent Crude Oil Taking Advantage of Weaker USD, IEA Outlook & Supply Interruptions
2023-02-07 08:29:01
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Bulls Have Another Chance, Dollar Needs a New Foothold to Keep Climbing
2023-02-07 22:30:04
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies as Fed Chair Powell Sticks to Post FOMC Rhetoric
2023-02-08 12:00:29
Gold Price Hangs Tough as US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-08 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors
2023-02-08 08:58:47
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Japan’s PM Reveals Prerequisite for New BoJ Head
2023-02-08 10:04:06
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
More View More
Gold Rallies as Fed Chair Powell Sticks to Post FOMC Rhetoric

Gold Rallies as Fed Chair Powell Sticks to Post FOMC Rhetoric

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) PRICE, CHARTS and ANALYSIS:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

MOST READ: Dow Bulls Have Another Chance, Dollar Needs a New Foothold to Keep Climbing

Gold (XAU/USD) FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold continued its push higher ahead of the European open this morning before stalling, helped largely by a weaker dollar index and improving sentiment. The precious metals rally could also be attributed to updated growth forecasts for China by Fitch Ratings. Fitch Ratings now sees economic growth peaking at 5% up from 4.1% for 2023, reflecting a quicker recovery in consumption and activity.

The dollar index has lost momentum following Fed Chair Powell’s remarks at the Economic Club in Washington DC yesterday. In his first speech since the blockbuster jobs report last week Chair Powell’s remarks were not hawkish enough and similar to his press conference following the FOMC meeting last week. Market participants were expecting a more hawkish tone owing to the jobs report to keep the USD recovery on track. The Fed Chair did mention that the process of rate hikes and fight against inflation will be a long one. Markets found further solace in Powell’s remarks around disinflation which saw risk assets rally with US indices all but wiping out the previous two days of losses. The dollar index (DXY) continues to be driving factor for markets as a whole with the continued repricing of the Fed Funds peak rate holding the key.

Currency Strength Chart: Strongest - GBP, Weakest – USD

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: FinancialJuice

Gold is in need of a catalyst if we are to see a final push higher toward the key $2000 handle. There remains a lack of high impact data releases until Friday, when we have the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment release. For now, attention will be on the various Federal Reserve policymakers and their rhetoric, which will likely be the driving factor for the precious metals next move.

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical perspective, Gold is on course for its third consecutive day of gains. It does however remain within a $26 range between $1860-$1886 with a breakout to the upside looking more likely at this stage.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Immediate resistance rests at $1900 with a daily candle close above required if we are to see the bullish momentum continue. Should the Fed policymakers inspire a dollar comeback, the $1850 key level which lines up with the 50-day MA has yet to be tested but remains some distance away at present.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart – February 8, 2023

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on XAU/USD, with 66% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the fact that traders are LONG suggests that XAU/USD may fall.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Hangs Tough as US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Hangs Tough as US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-08 01:30:00
Gold Prices Remain Weak, US Treasury Yields Test Multi-Week Highs
Gold Prices Remain Weak, US Treasury Yields Test Multi-Week Highs
2023-02-07 10:30:39
Brent Crude Oil Taking Advantage of Weaker USD, IEA Outlook & Supply Interruptions
Brent Crude Oil Taking Advantage of Weaker USD, IEA Outlook & Supply Interruptions
2023-02-07 08:29:01
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
2023-02-03 10:32:36
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023