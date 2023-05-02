 Skip to Content
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Resilient Ahead of Fed

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • BoE being ‘hawkishly’ re-priced but will UK data support higher rates?
  • UK S&P Manufacturing PMI expected to decline.
  • GBP/USD daily chart suggests impending rising wedge breakout.
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound will be largely subject to USD factors from a cable perspective this week but today’s economic calendar will carry some UK specific data points giving the Bank of England (BoE) additional data points before their interest rate decision next week. The morning kicked off with the pound clawing back some last gains after yesterday’s strong US ISM Manufacturing PMI for April and the UK’s bank holiday. Upside stemmed from a better than expected Nationwide housing prices figure (see calendar below) and a 5% terminal rate for the 2023 hiking cycle as shown in the BoE’s interest rate probability table below. Later today, UK manufacturing PMI could bring about some short-term volatility but markets are likely to remain rangebound ahead of tomorrow’s Fed rate decision.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILTIEIS

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action remains within the developing rising wedge chart pattern (black) – traditionally a bearish continuation formation that is preceded by a downtrend; however, the level of conviction is minimized in this case due to a preceding uptrend. That being said, downside is favored with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and cable prices indicative of bearish divergence.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2667
  • 1.2500

Key support levels:

  • Wedge support
  • 1.2400
  • 1.2345

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on GBP/USD with 55% of traders net short (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short-positioning, we arrive at a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

