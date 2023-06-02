GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rally Awaits NFP Confirmation

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Optimism Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-02 01:00:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Set for Best Week Since Early April, Will NFP Data Take This Away?
2023-06-01 23:00:00
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Pushing Higher, Treasury Yields Remain Volatile, Jobs Reports Near
2023-06-01 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rally Awaits NFP Confirmation
2023-06-02 07:59:51
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Making Sense of Japanese Yen’s Recent Slide: Is it the Start of a Renewed Leg Lower?
2023-06-01 03:30:00
More View More
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rally Awaits NFP Confirmation

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rally Awaits NFP Confirmation

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • BOE and Fed starting to diverge.
  • NFP the key driver for FX markets today.
  • Bullish engulf on weekly chart.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound has been given a significant boost after concern around the US debt ceiling has been lifted. Risk sentiment across currency markets has improved alongside commentary by Fed officials of a possible pause in the June meeting to acquire more data to generate a clearer picture of the US economy. A comparatively more hawkish Bank of England (BoE) now expected to hike again later this month due to elevated UK inflation has supplemented the bullish bias for the pound.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The economic calendar today is dominated by the US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report (see economic calendar below) which I cover extensively in my NFP Preview. From a cable perspective, this release may extend the rally (NFP miss or in line with estimates) or cap upside should the report come in stronger than expected.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

GBP/USD WEEKLY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The weekly cable chart shows a possible weekly close in the form of a bullish engulf (black), opening up room for further upside for sterling.

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily chart highlights the key area of confluence around the 1.2545 resistance zone (blue) – an area bears have defended relentlessly of recent. A confirmation daily close above this level could approve the longer term bullish engulf and expose subsequent resistance zones.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2680
  • 1.2584
  • 1.2545 (blue zone)

Key support levels:

  • 1.2500
  • 50-day MA (yellow)

BULLISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on GBP/USD with 58% of traders holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term upside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
NFP Preview: Dollar Waning Heading Into US Jobs Report
NFP Preview: Dollar Waning Heading Into US Jobs Report
2023-06-01 17:30:29
US Dollar Sluggish as Poor Manufacturing PMI Strengthens Case for Fed Pause
US Dollar Sluggish as Poor Manufacturing PMI Strengthens Case for Fed Pause
2023-06-01 14:25:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023