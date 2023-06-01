NFP Preview: Dollar Waning Heading Into US Jobs Report

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
US Dollar Dithers After Debt Deal Passes House of Reps. Will the Fed Now Drive USD?
2023-06-01 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting
2023-05-30 19:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Pushing Higher, Treasury Yields Remain Volatile, Jobs Reports Near
2023-06-01 13:00:00
Gold Price Boosted as Treasury Yields Slip Ahead of Debt Ceiling Resolution
2023-06-01 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2023-05-31 10:52:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Making Sense of Japanese Yen’s Recent Slide: Is it the Start of a Renewed Leg Lower?
2023-06-01 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Gains on Intervention Warning as US Dollar Steadies
2023-05-31 05:00:00
More View More
NFP Preview: Dollar Waning Heading Into US Jobs Report

NFP Preview: Dollar Waning Heading Into US Jobs Report

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

NFP TALKING POINTS AND ANALYSIS

  • NFP report could play a major role in manipulating Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s decision at the next interest rate announcement.
  • Jobs data could be leaning towards an NFP beat.
  • DXY trading at key inflection point seeking forward guidance.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

This upcoming Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday will hold key information as to the state of the US labor market as well as the upcoming Fed interest rate decision later this month. Currently, money markets are pricing in a 70% chance for a rate hike hold after Fed speakers pushed the wait and see narrative yesterday. A strong NFP release could upset the apple cart and bring back to the table a more neutral market expectation.

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Estimates are pointing to a slightly weaker print on both the NFP and unemployment figures respectively but by no means will it suggest a weakening labor market. The projected miniscule increment lower will not be enough to take away from an extremely resilient environment. Focus will also be given to the average earnings metric that has been declining steadily but remains a primary contributor to the elevated inflation backdrop in the US - considering the economy is primarily services driven.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

That being said, other important leading indicators will need to be taken into account including ADP employment change and the ISM manufacturing PMI release. Although the ADP figure has not been a reliable indication for NFP’s of recent, it remains a crucial input for market analysts. If we use the ADP beat as a precursor to NFP, we may yet again see actual NFP numbers exceed forecasts. In addition, strong jobless claims have supplemented the bullish rhetoric for the dollar and while manufacturing PMI’s missed estimates, the manufacturing employment reading hit its highest level since August 2022. For now, markets seem to be dismissive of these figures with the dollar on the backfoot but tomorrow will determine the short-term directional bias for the DXY.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

PROSPECTIVE MARKET REACTION (USD)

<170K170K – 210K>210K
Bearish USDNeutral USDBullish USD

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX WEEKLY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The weekly DXY chart above has price action testing the longer-term trendline resistance (black) zone. This week’s candle close will be crucial for short-term directional bias as to whether the USD can buck the downtrend and push higher towards the 105.00 psychological handle.

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily chart shows the index to be nearing overbought levels as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and may suggest a fading dollar rally. As mentioned above, the many fundamental variables will culminate within the NFP report to round off the trading week.

Resistance levels:

  • 105.00
  • 104.00/Trendline resistance

Support levels:

  • 103.42
  • 102.81

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Sluggish as Poor Manufacturing PMI Strengthens Case for Fed Pause
US Dollar Sluggish as Poor Manufacturing PMI Strengthens Case for Fed Pause
2023-06-01 14:25:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Critical Juncture for Aussie Dollar
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Critical Juncture for Aussie Dollar
2023-06-01 07:55:38
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023