 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Weakens on German GDP
2023-11-24 07:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-11-23 23:30:24
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Delays Meeting and EIA Storage Data Rises Again
2023-11-22 17:02:51
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Cautious Above $2000 on Thin, Holiday Affected Trading
2023-11-23 17:34:43
Gold Price Forecast: Rejection at $2000 Level Leaves the Door Open for a Move Lower
2023-11-22 18:30:30
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-11-23 23:30:24
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
2023-11-23 13:00:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near
2023-11-23 16:00:19
JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Hopeful for Softer USD
2023-11-22 12:30:53
More View More
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Weakens on German GDP

Euro Price Forecast: EUR Weakens on German GDP

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • Mixed euro area inputs are providing no firm guidance as to the path forward.
  • German Ifo business climate report and ECB officials under the spotlight.
  • EUR/USD consolidating in anticipation of fundamental catalysts.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Euro Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro appreciated against the USD on Thanksgiving Day yesterday after eurozone PMI data showed some improvements despite remaining below the 50 threshold that delineates contraction from expansion. The European Central Bank (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts were also released yesterday and highlighted market uncertainty as well as data dependency going forward, hiking interest rates if required. ECB officials on the other hand were mixed and it will be interesting to see how today’s speakers add to the overall rhetoric.

Earlier this morning, German GDP figures (see economic calendar below) showed the country slump into it’s first negative growth quarter since Q4 2022 (compounding recessionary fears) while YoY statistics missed estimates. Being the largest economy in the euro area, Germany is often used as a gauge for overall eurozone health. The day ahead is skewed towards euro area data including Germany’s Ifo Business Climate as well as ECB officials including President Christine Lagarde. The trading day wraps up with US PMI’s but with the Thanksgiving hangover still in place, volatility may be muted.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT+02:00)

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Option expiries for today show the largest proportion around the 1.0800 handle which could see the pair trade weaker as expiry looms. Looking at rate probabilities (refer to table below), little has changed as markets view current levels as the peak of the hiking cycle with cuts expected to begin around June 2024.

EUR/USD:1.0800 (EU1.18b), 1.0925 (EU925m), 1.1000 (EU759.1m)

ECB INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

Want to stay updated with the most relevant trading information? Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter and keep abreast of the latest market moving events!

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily EUR/USD chart has not yet managed to push higher after breaching the overbought zone of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) alongisde the 1.0900 pyshcological handle. Recent consolidation is a sign of hesitancy by EUR/USD traders ahead of next week’s inflation data.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.1000

Support levels:

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently neither NET SHORT on EUR/USD, with 57% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing).

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect EUR/USD sentiment and outlook.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-11-23 23:30:24
Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near
Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near
2023-11-23 16:00:19
ZAR Breaking News: Rand Unmoved by SARB Pause
ZAR Breaking News: Rand Unmoved by SARB Pause
2023-11-23 14:25:25
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
2023-11-23 13:00:04
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023