EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Looks Vulnerable as All Eyes Shift to FOMC
2023-11-01 08:04:07
Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Fed Policy Outlook to Dictate Market Trend
2023-10-31 22:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Make Headway in Morning Trading
2023-10-31 09:50:25
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus
2023-10-31 15:30:06
S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases
2023-10-30 18:24:25
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2023-10-31 13:30:37
Pound Price Forecast: Upcoming BoE Expectations Keep GBP Subdued
2023-10-30 08:07:51
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Craters after BoJ Fails to Appease Bears, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Soar
2023-10-31 17:25:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.
2023-10-31 11:23:36
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Looks Vulnerable as All Eyes Shift to FOMC

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • FOMC announcement under the spotlight today.
  • EUR/USD rising wedge breakout could see euro collapse further.

EUR Forecast
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro faces the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later today (see economic calendar below). Although expectations for a rate pause are almost certain (99.5%) as shown via the implied Fed funds futures table, recent US economic data has been relatively robust. Strong GDP, persistent inflation pressures and a resilient labor market should maintain the ‘higher for longer’ message. That being said, high US Treasury yields could reduce the need for additional hikes. In summary, if we see no change to rates the US dollar could remain relatively stable leaving the EUR depressed.

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

From a euro perspective, recent weak Chinese PMI’s will weigh negatively on the EUR and with bleak growth prospects within the region, the USD is unlikely to lose its attractiveness. In addition, the ongoing geopolitical issues (Israel-Hamas war) will keep the greenback’s safe haven attraction alive.

Another key data point to look out for today will be the ISM manufacturing report which includes JOLTs data alongside the ADP release. This information will be key moving forward but should not have much bearing on todays rate decision.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT+02:00)

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily EUR/USD daily chart above trades within a developing rising wedge/bear flag pattern (black) that may hint at subsequent downside should price breach wedge/flag support. Bulls were unable to push above the 50-day moving average (yellow) and the upcoming Fed catalyst could spark a pattern breakout. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently hovers around its midpoint zone thus indicating no preference for bullish nor bearish momentum (hesitancy).

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0635/50-day MA
  • 1.0600

Support levels:

  • 1.0500
  • 1.0443
  • 1.0300

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently neither NET LONG on EUR/USD, with 68% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing).

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect EUR/USD sentiment and outlook.

