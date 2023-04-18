 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
2023-04-18 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Inflation Reiterates BoC Outlook to Pause Rates
2023-04-18 13:25:22
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance
2023-04-17 20:10:00
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
News
Gold Prices Gain as US Dollar Resumes Drop, XAU/USD Bounces off Channel Support
2023-04-18 15:40:00
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance
2023-04-17 20:10:00
News
GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises
2023-04-18 07:58:52
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-04-17 08:23:00
News
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

  • EUR/USD resumes its advance after bouncing off trendline support near the psychological 1.0900 level
  • Technical signals remain positive for the euro
  • Key levels to watch in the near term: overhead resistance at 1.1075 and support at 1.0900
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Most Read: EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes

EUR/USD resumed its northward path on Tuesday after losing ground in the last two regular sessions, bouncing from confluence support near the psychological 1.0900 level, where two major trendlines seem to converge, as shown on the daily chart below.

In late trading, the pair was up 0.42% to 1.0972, supported by relatively benign market sentiment and broad-based U.S. dollar weakness, with daily and weekly RSI pointing upwards in unison and prices above key moving averages, a sign of intact bullish impetus.

Looking ahead, technical signals continue to be favorable for the common currency, suggesting that the path of least resistance may be higher, especially as bulls remain determined to push for a decisive break on the upside.

If EUR/USD manages to extend its advance in the coming days, initial resistance appears at 1.1075. Bears defended this region last week and drove the exchange rate lower shortly after, so traders should be on the lookout for how prices react in case of a retest.

On a topside breakout, strong buying interest could be elicited, setting the stage for a possible move toward 1.1170, the next resistance in play. On the flip side, if sellers regain the upper hand and spark a bearish reversal, support appears at 1.0900, followed by 1.0730.

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 8% 2%
Weekly 17% -9% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

