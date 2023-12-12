 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Testing 1.0800, ZEW Sentiment Better-Than-Expected
2023-12-12 11:01:42
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-11 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Eyes Continued Recovery but Market Participants Remain Cautious
2023-12-11 21:30:20
Oil Price Forecast: $70 a Barrel Holds Firm as China Adds to Demand Concerns
2023-12-07 19:00:25
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
​​​​Dow Edges Lower, while Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Mixed
2023-12-07 12:00:25
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Rests on US Inflation, Fed’s Guidance, Nasdaq 100 Breaks Out
2023-12-11 23:50:00
Gold Pullback Extends After NFP Print Rejuvenated the Dollar, US Yields
2023-12-11 15:12:12
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK Jobs Report Should Not Deter BoE
2023-12-12 07:41:54
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-11 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Chatter Sends Mixed Messages, USD/JPY Softer Ahead of US CPI
2023-12-12 09:37:00
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-11 19:30:00
More View More
Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Testing 1.0800, ZEW Sentiment Better-Than-Expected

Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Testing 1.0800, ZEW Sentiment Better-Than-Expected

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • German economic sentiment at its highest level since March.
  • EUR/USD tests 1.0800, US CPI released later in today’s session.

Most Read: Euro Price Forecast: Colossal Data Filled Week for EUR/USD

Download our Free Guide on How to Trade Economic Releases

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide
 image1.png

The latest ZEW report painted a slightly better picture for the German and Euro Area economy with economic sentiment picking up to a multi-month high. Both readings beat market forecasts. German current conditions improved slightly from November but remain close to a historically low level compared to readings over the past five years.

German ZEW Current Conditions

image2.png
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The latest US inflation report will be released this afternoon with the core reading (y/y) expected to remain unchanged at 4%, while the annual headline reading is expected to tick 0.1% lower to 3.1%. While this report can move markets sharply, any move today will be tempered ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting and Thursday’s ECB policy decision. Both central banks are fully expected to leave all policy levers untouched but the post-release press conferences may give the market more insight into the conditions needed for both central banks to start cutting interest rates.

EUR/USD is currently trading on either side of 1.0800 and will likely remain that way ahead of the upcoming economic events. The move to the 1.0800 level is due to a combination of Euro strength and US dollar weakness, although both can change quickly in thin market conditions. Support for the pair starts at 1.0724 (last Friday’s multi-week low) ahead of 1.0716 (50-day sma). Resistance is seen at 1.0824 (200-day sma) ahead of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0866.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Using TradingView

IG Retail trader data shows 56.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.32 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.78% higher than yesterday and 14.25% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.72% higher than yesterday and 13.39% lower than last week.

To See What This Means for EUR/USD, Download the Full Report Below

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 4% 0%
Weekly 11% -14% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

BoJ Chatter Sends Mixed Messages, USD/JPY Softer Ahead of US CPI
BoJ Chatter Sends Mixed Messages, USD/JPY Softer Ahead of US CPI
2023-12-12 09:37:00
GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK Jobs Report Should Not Deter BoE
GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK Jobs Report Should Not Deter BoE
2023-12-12 07:41:54
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-11 19:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: Colossal Data Filled Week for EUR/USD
Euro Price Forecast: Colossal Data Filled Week for EUR/USD
2023-12-11 08:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023