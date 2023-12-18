 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback
2023-12-18 13:00:51
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
WTI Oil Continues to Weaken as COP28 Deal Fails to Find Consensus
2023-12-12 15:38:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Reversal or Damage Control? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2023-12-15 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
2023-12-18 08:45:48
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Peril with Core PCE on Deck, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-12-17 05:05:00
US Dollar Demolished by Fed’s Dovish Pivot, Tech Setups on EUR/USD and USD/JPY
2023-12-14 18:40:00
More View More
Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback

Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • German manufacturing sentiment fell further in November.
  • ECB’s Vasle pushes back on rate cut bets

Learn How to Trade EUR/USD with our Complimentary Guide

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Most Read: Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides

Sentiment in German business has ‘clouded over’ according to the latest Ifo report with companies ‘less satisfied with their current business’, and ‘more skeptical about the first half of 2024.’

Results for the Ifo December Business Survey show:

In manufacturing, the Business Climate Index fell noticeably. Companies assessed their current business situation as significantly worse. Their expectations also grew more pessimistic. Energy-intensive industries are having a particularly tough time. Order books continue to shrink overall.

In the service sector, the business climate improved slightly. Service providers were more satisfied with their current business. They also reported less skepticism in their outlook for the coming six months. In restaurants and catering, the business situation improved but expectations took a nosedive.

In trade, the business climate suffered a setback. Companies assessed their current situation as markedly worse. Their expectations also darkened. For retailers, holiday trade is disappointing this year.

In construction, the Business Climate Index fell to its lowest level since September 2005. Companies assessed their current situation as worse. Moreover, roughly one in two companies are expecting business to deteriorate further in the months ahead.

image1.png

ECB policymaker Bostjan Vasle today continued the central bank’s pushback against current interest rate expectations, saying that market expectations for rate cuts are premature and ‘inconsistent with the stance appropriate to return inflation to target.’ Current market pricing shows the first 25bp rate cut fully priced in at the April meeting with a total of 150 basis points of cuts seen through 2024.

image2.png

EUR/USD is trading in a tight 40 pip range so far today in quiet market conditions. On Tuesday we have the final Euro Area inflation reading – forecast at 3.6% vs 4.2% prior -while on Friday we have the Fed’s preferred inflation report, core PCE, released at 13:30 UK. Both releases have the ability to move EUR/USD in either direction. Initial support for the pair starts with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.08645 followed by a prior level of horizontal support at 1.0787. Resistance at last Wednesday’s 1.1017 high followed by 1.1076.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Using TradingView

IG retail trader data shows 47.56% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 7.28% higher than yesterday and 23.84% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.03% higher than yesterday and 12.92% higher than last week.

To See What This Means for EUR/USD, Download the Full Report Below

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% 18% 16%
Weekly -23% 17% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
2023-12-18 08:45:48
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
US Dollar in Peril with Core PCE on Deck, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar in Peril with Core PCE on Deck, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-12-17 05:05:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Drifts After Weak PMI Data Release
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Drifts After Weak PMI Data Release
2023-12-15 13:00:30
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023