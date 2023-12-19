 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback
2023-12-18 13:00:51
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Reversal or Damage Control? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2023-12-15 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
2023-12-18 08:45:48
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Pared Back and Nikkei Advances after BoJ Keeps Rates on Hold
2023-12-19 08:17:30
USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023
2023-12-18 15:45:06
More View More
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies

Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225: Analysis and Charts

Dow edges back from peak

​The index continues to consolidate just below the record high, having gained a remarkable 16% in almost seven weeks.​So far there is little sign of any pullback materializing, though it would take less than a 4% drop to return to 36,000. Initial support could be found around 36,954, the previous high.

​All eyes are now on whether the index can, from its overstretched position, succeed in building a seasonal ‘Santa Rally’.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Trading is all about confidence, whatever market you trade - download our free guide below

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by IG
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 sits just below a record high

​This index touched its previous record high yesterday, though it shied away from hitting a new milestone.​As with the Dow, there is presently no sign of a pullback in the works, so the focus is on whether buyers can succeed in eking out a new record high before the end of the year.

​In the short-term, some weakness may target the 16,000 area, where the price consolidated in November before its most recent leg higher.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 rallies after BoJ policy decision

​The Bank of Japan (BoJ) left policy unchanged at its latest meeting, weakening the yen and bolstering Japanese stocks that have dropped back from their November highs over the last month. ​Recent action has seen the price repeatedly test and then hold above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). The BoJ’s decision appears to have given the green light to the index to make some new headway to the upside.

​A challenge of the November highs at 33,830 now looks likely. From there the highs of June at 34,015 come into view, with a longer-term outlook supporting a move to fresh multi-decade highs.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Flatline
FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Flatline
2023-12-18 11:00:26
FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum​​​
FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum​​​
2023-12-15 11:30:42
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
​​​FTSE 100, Dax 40 and Russell 2000 Consolidate Ahead of FOMC Meeting​​​
​​​FTSE 100, Dax 40 and Russell 2000 Consolidate Ahead of FOMC Meeting​​​
2023-12-13 11:30:31
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Japan 225
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023