 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Euro’s Downtrend Over? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
2023-10-12 03:30:00
EUR/USD Stalls at Channel Resistance, AUD/USD Rejected, Fed Minutes a ‘Non-Event’
2023-10-11 18:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?
2023-10-12 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bears Reload but Energy Market Outlook Stays Positive
2023-10-11 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Bets Turn Less Net-Long
2023-10-11 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
2023-10-11 12:39:09
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
2023-10-11 15:06:54
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-10-11 06:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-10-11 15:58:02
More View More
Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?

Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

Crude Oil, WTI, Brent, API, EIA, Fed, FOMC, US Dollar, US CPI - Talking Points

  • Crude oil is struggling going into Thursday as the market awaits inventory data
  • The Fed has been consistent in its messaging on a less aggressive stance
  • If the US Dollar languishes, will that serve to underpin WTI??
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil steadied in Asian trade today after tumbling overnight in the wake of a surge in stockpiles. The move lower unfolded despite favourable conditions for equities after more hawkish comments from Fed speakers.

Data released overnight saw the American Petroleum Institute (API) report reveal an accumulation of 12.94 million barrels for the week ended October 6th. This was much higher than the 1.3 million increase anticipated and comes after a depletion of 4.21 million prior.

The market’s focus now turns toward the official Energy Information Agency (EIA) stockpile figures that are due later today. The WTI futures contract is near US$ 83 bbl while the Brent contract is a touch above US$ 85.50 bbl.

US CPI will also be released and will come into sharper focus after US PPI beats estimates to the upside, coming in at 2.2% year-on-year to the end of September against 1.6% anticipated.

A Bloomberg survey of economists is estimating that year-on-year headline CPI will be 3.7% to the end of September. To learn more about trading the news, click on the banner below.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins joined the conga line of Fed board members spruiking a less hawkish mantra this week.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes released overnight support the thesis with the bank specifically saying, “Participants generally judged that, with the stance of monetary policy in restrictive territory, risks to the achievement of the Committee’s goals had become more two-sided.”

To learn more about trading markets around news event, click on the banner below.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Equity markets appeared to cheer the news with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finishing higher by 0.19%, 0.43% and 0.71% respectively.

APAC equities took the lead with a sea of green across the board today. Chinese stocks sailed with an extra tailwind when it was announced that the national wealth fund had been buying stocks in the four largest Chinese banks.

Futures are pointing toward a steady start for the European and North American cash session.

Currency markets have been fairly quiet so far in the Thursday session after the US Dollar slipped against the major pairs yesterday but gained against commodity-linked currencies. Gold remains firm, trading near US$ 1,880 an ounce.

After the vital UK data this morning, there will be a plethora of ECB speakers ahead of the US CPI figures.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL SNAPSHOT

The WTI futures contract filled in the gap created at the start of this week today.

Although this technical feature is not as pronounced as it was back in April, it may have some bearish implications.

It should be noted though that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Support may lie near the breakpoints of 83.53,83.34 or the prior low at 81.50.

Nearby resistance could be at the breakpoints of 84.89, 87.76, 88.15 and 88.19. On the downside.

WTI CHART

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Pauses as US Dollar Sinks on a Dovish Fed. Will AUD/USD Reverse?
Australian Dollar Pauses as US Dollar Sinks on a Dovish Fed. Will AUD/USD Reverse?
2023-10-11 05:00:00
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-10-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil Reverses Recent Losses as Markets Recalibrate after Israeli Invasion
Crude Oil Reverses Recent Losses as Markets Recalibrate after Israeli Invasion
2023-10-09 06:00:00
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023