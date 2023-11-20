 Skip to Content
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2500 on US Dollar Weakness

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2500 on US Dollar Weakness

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Analysis and Chart

  • Cable gains on US dollar weakness.
  • UK Autumn Statement is released on Wednesday.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Ahead of this week’s Autumn Statement, UK PM Rishi Sunak is promising to reduce debt and cut taxes in an effort to boost the UK economy further. PM Sunak today tweeted, ‘Now that inflation is halved, we can turn our attention to cutting tax… We will reward work, by cutting taxes and reforming our benefits system so work always pays.’ In a further tweet, PM Sunak added, ‘I will do what is necessary to get our debt down and provide financial security. That will help keep inflation falling and get mortgage rates back down to affordable levels.’ UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Autumn Statement on Wednesday at 12:00 UK.

The latest CME Fed Fund rate predictions show a period of consolidation before US rate cuts start in May next year. The latest predictions suggest the Fed will cut rates by a total of 100 basis points over the course of the year to 425-450 in mid-December.

CME Fed Watch Tool

image1.png

While the Autumn Statement will be closely followed, in the short-term cable is getting a boost from ongoing US dollar weakness. The US dollar index has given back nearly half of the mid-July to early-October rally and is now testing the 200-day simple moving average for the first time since mid-August. A confirmed break of this indicator, and of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 103.41, would leave the dollar vulnerable to further downside.

​GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image2.png

How are GBP/USD Traders Currently Positioned and What Does it Mean for Price Action

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 15% 11%
Weekly -26% 41% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

