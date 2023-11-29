British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates After Latest Surge Higher

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
2023-11-28 19:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: High Impact EU, US Inflation Data to Guide Price Action
2023-11-28 11:40:45
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears
2023-11-28 13:04:20
Brent, WTI Oil Prices Await OPEC Supply Cut Quotas for 2024
2023-11-27 16:41:11
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Gold Price Forecast: Has the Fed Greenlighted a Santa Claus Rally?
2023-11-29 01:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Are Gold Prices Jumping the Gun?
2023-11-28 14:28:08
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates After Latest Surge Higher
2023-11-29 12:06:01
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
2023-11-28 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
2023-11-28 16:20:26
US Dollar Forecast: PCE, Powell to Set Market Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2023-11-27 19:30:00
More View More
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates After Latest Surge Higher

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates After Latest Surge Higher

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

British Pound: GBP/USD Charts and Analysis

  • US rate expectations now point to a 25bp rate cut in May and a total of 125bps in 2024.
  • US GDP and inflation data will be the key drivers of short-term momentum.
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Most Read: British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Remains Supported, BoE Warn on Inflation

Interest rate cuts in the US may start in May next year with a total of five 25bp cuts now priced in for 2024, according to the latest CME market probabilities. There is a growing perception that US growth is set to slow over the coming months, and that coupled with inflation slowing down will allow the Fed to act faster than originally thought. This week we have the second look at US GDP and the latest US inflation report and these will steer markets in the coming days.

CME FedFund Expectations

image1.png

UK rate expectations in contrast show the first 25bp rate cut fully priced in for the August meeting with a total of 71 basis points seen trimmed off the Bank Rate over the year. Recent commentary coming out of the Bank of England has warned that UK inflation may remain above target for longer than previously thought, dampening expectations of an H1 2024 rate.

image2.png

The yield on the rate sensitive US 2-year has fallen sharply this week as rate cut expectations grow, and is now at levels last seen back in July. From a technical outlook, the yield has bounced off the 200-day simple moving average, and this needs to hold to prevent the yield from falling further. This weakness is pulling the US dollar lower.

US 2-Year Yield Daily Chart

image3.png

With Sterling grabbing a small bid, and the US dollar under pressure, cable has been posting a batch of fresh multi-week highs over the past couple of weeks. The pair tested and then broke through the 200-day sma last week and this coincided with a break above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. The pair now rest between two prior levels of interest, 1.2667 and 1.2742.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image4.png

Charts using TradingView

Retail trader data show 40.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.48 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 13.16% lower than yesterday and 19.65% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.12% higher than yesterday and 14.66% higher than last week.

What Does Changing Retail Sentiment Mean for Price Action?

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -3% -3%
Weekly -12% 12% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Forecast: Kiwi Soars on RBNZ Governor Orr
NZD/USD Forecast: Kiwi Soars on RBNZ Governor Orr
2023-11-29 08:11:46
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Trendline Break to Facilitate a Test of 1.3500 Support?
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Trendline Break to Facilitate a Test of 1.3500 Support?
2023-11-28 21:30:53
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
2023-11-28 19:30:00
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
2023-11-28 16:20:26
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023