Australian Dollar Steadies Ahead of RBA and GDP. Will AUD/USD Get a Grip?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Risks Accumulate Ahead of NFP
2023-08-31 15:42:12
EUR/USD Slides as Euro Area Makes Progress on Core Inflation, Headline Steady
2023-08-31 09:30:17
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Sep 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs on Russia News and EIA Data as it Eyes New Highs
2023-09-01 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Stocks Resume Their Bullish Run; FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones
2023-08-30 09:30:45
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, RBA, BoC
2023-09-03 17:00:00
August Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187K, Setting Gold and USD on Opposite Paths
2023-09-01 12:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders, EUR/GBP Support Zone in Focus
2023-09-03 23:00:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slips Going Into the Weekend, EUR/GBP Little Changed
2023-09-01 15:45:15
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
US Dollar Setups: Key Price Levels for USD/JPY, USD/CAD & USD/MXN Ahead of NFP
2023-08-31 16:30:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Steadies Ahead of RBA and GDP. Will AUD/USD Get a Grip?

Australian Dollar Steadies Ahead of RBA and GDP. Will AUD/USD Get a Grip?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Lowe, Bullock, AU GDP, ASEAN, Range Trade – Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar bounced off some trend lines last week
  • The RBA appears certain to be on hold tomorrow as the guard prepares to change
  • GDP data and China relationships may provide some impetus. Higher AUD/USD?
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar is steady near 0.6450 going into Monday’s trading session ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision tomorrow and then GDP data on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s RBA monetary policy committee meeting will be the last chaired by Governor Philip Lowe as he will be passing the baton to Michele Bullock later this month.

Interest rate markets anticipate that the bank will keep rates on hold at 4.10% for the third month in a row after raising them by 400 basis points since May 2022.

A Bloomberg survey of economists supports this perspective. The decision can be watched live here.

Last week, the incoming Governor made it clear that future rate decisions are a meeting-by-meeting scenario and data-dependent.

The market is currently not pricing in any more hikes in this cycle and is looking for cuts in the cash rate at the back end of 2024.

On Wednesday, 2Q quarter-on-quarter GDP is forecast to be 0.3% against 0.2% previously.

Annual GDP to the end of July is anticipated to be 1.8% against the prior read of 2.3% as the base effect kicks in.

The US are on holiday today and market conditions could be skittish overnight on less liquidity.

Elsewhere, the ASEAN 2023 summit gets underway in Jakarta tomorrow. It is being reported that Australian and Chinese officials will be meeting on the sidelines for the first time since 2020 when relationships soured.

Although there are not expected to be any major announcements, the thawing of tension between the nations might be seen as a positive step by the markets.

The weekend AUD article can be viewed here.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

AUD/USD appears to be at somewhat of a crossroads. It has consolidated after bouncing off a long-term ascending trend line but remains in a shorter-term descending trend channel.

The price remains below the 34-, 55- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) which may suggest that bearish momentum is intact for now.

The 0.6600 - 0.6620 area seems to be shaping up as a notable resistance zone with several breakpoints and prior peaks there.

The 100-day SMA is currently just above there, near 0.6640 and if it clears that, it might indicate that the overall range trade scenario is intact for now.

To learn more about range trading, click on the banner above.

On the downside, support may lie at the breakpoints and previous lows of 0.6386,

0.6365, 0.6272 and 0.6170.

The latter might also be supported at 161.8% Fibonacci Extension level at 0.6186. To learn more about Fibonacci techniques, click on the banner below.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slips Going Into the Weekend, EUR/GBP Little Changed
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slips Going Into the Weekend, EUR/GBP Little Changed
2023-09-01 15:45:15
August Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187K, Setting Gold and USD on Opposite Paths
August Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187K, Setting Gold and USD on Opposite Paths
2023-09-01 12:50:00
GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) Hold Above Support Ahead of Key US Data Releases
GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) Hold Above Support Ahead of Key US Data Releases
2023-09-01 10:30:53
NFP Preview: Markets Cautiously Side with Doves
NFP Preview: Markets Cautiously Side with Doves
2023-08-31 18:55:41
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Sep 4, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 4, 2023