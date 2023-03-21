US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Is the Panic Over? Sentiment Reversal Lifts the Euro
2023-03-21 18:00:34
EURUSD Wilts As Bank-Sector Woes Hit Risk Appetite Once Again
2023-03-20 10:37:56
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Extend Recovery as Banking Sector Jitters Fade
2023-03-21 16:10:00
Crude Oil Crumbles as Markets Assess Banks Ahead of Fed. Will WTI Go Lower?
2023-03-21 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Slips Lower as Markets Turn Risk-on, FOMC Will Guide the Next Move
2023-03-21 10:30:10
Gold Price Gallops North on Weaker US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-03-21 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBPUSD Weaker As Market Looks To Fed, Bank of England
2023-03-21 12:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Consolidates Above the 1.21 Handle
2023-03-17 09:02:16
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
USD/JPY Grinds Lower as Fear Overshadows UBS/Credit Suisse Deal
2023-03-20 12:07:32
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19.

Research, Research Team
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.42% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
US 500BULLISH49.54%50.46%

-7.49% Daily

-9.54% Weekly

12.91% Daily

7.42% Weekly

1.79% Daily

-1.71% Weekly

US 500 Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 7% 1%
Weekly -8% 10% 0%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

US 500: Retail trader data shows 49.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 07 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19, price has moved 0.02% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.49% lower than yesterday and 9.54% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.91% higher than yesterday and 7.42% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

