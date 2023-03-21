US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.42% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|US 500
|BULLISH
|49.54%
|50.46%
-7.49% Daily
-9.54% Weekly
12.91% Daily
7.42% Weekly
1.79% Daily
-1.71% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-4%
|7%
|1%
|Weekly
|-8%
|10%
|0%
US 500: Retail trader data shows 49.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 07 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19, price has moved 0.02% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.49% lower than yesterday and 9.54% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.91% higher than yesterday and 7.42% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.