US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Sitting Solid Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-18 11:00:00
Dollar Deals with Tight Fed Outlook, Bitcoin Eyes Record, Energy Crisis Worries Continue
2021-10-18 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-18 11:00:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix & Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market
2021-10-17 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Struggles as the US Dollar Regains its Poise
2021-10-18 09:30:00
Gold Fundamental Forecast: Yield Curve Key to Bullion Prices as Q3 China GDP Nears
2021-10-17 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2021-10-16 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.54%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 79.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AroU3WzdSC
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his weekly Strategy Webinar to discuss the setups we're tacking into the open! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • $USD set a fresh yearly high last week but, by and large, has been range bound for October $DXY https://t.co/m7921rQHwN
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZ5LG7
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/W4QPsJBkci
  • Individual stocks or ETFs? There's a lot of differences and a lot of similarities - but which is right for you? Read more to find out.:https://t.co/JEP66wev54 https://t.co/eu5cO8K0qW
  • Join @MBForex at 8:30 EST/12:30 GMT for his weekly scalping webinar. Register here: https://t.co/VGr4ZK3QZ9 https://t.co/JNJdFehs8i
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-18
  • Proshares Bitcoin Futures ETF will launch on NYSE on Tuesday - NYT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.42%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6aI8rOOiib
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Sitting Solid Support

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Sitting Solid Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY fell back to support late last week
  • Trust support until broken
  • A break is seen as leading to modest selling

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Sitting Solid Support

In last week’s commentary we discussed how the US Dollar Index (DXY) looked headed higher out of a developing wedge, and that outlook had some legs – for a minute. The wedge breakout quickly failed just ahead of a significant area of resistance (94.67) formed during the early days of the pandemic.

The sharp one-day decline on Wednesday put important support back into play. How things unfold here will be meaningful to the short-term outlook. There is both horizontal and trend-line support in confluence in the area of 93.85 to 93.67.

A peak formed there during August that become support on a pullback early in the month, and so far again it is holding as support. But price action coming off of it isn’t very forceful, but we will respect it as support until it breaks.

A hold above could see the DXY run back towards the recent high at 94.56 up to 94.67 where the much larger level lies. This could make for some rangebound activity that sets up a move later if resistance can’t break.

In the event we see a daily closing candle below 93.67, look for another leg lower to ensue with the next line of support coming via a trend-line dating to the May low. The sloping support was touched numerous times during that bottoming period, then again validated as a trend-line in early September.

It currently lies down just above 93 and rising. This would certainly be an interesting test as the trend since May comes under pressure. If we see weakness to that level then we would want to pay close attention to price momentum.

For the immediate future, would-be and existing longs may want to use support as a spot to assess stops while would-be shorts may want to wait for confirmation of a support break before entering or becoming more aggressive with existing short positions.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Jumps to Key Inflection Point
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Jumps to Key Inflection Point
2021-10-15 17:44:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
2021-10-14 18:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Looking to Break Multi-month Range
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Looking to Break Multi-month Range
2021-10-14 13:30:00
Advertisement