US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Break Range on OPEC Update, US CPI Data
2021-04-13 06:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise
2021-04-13 13:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-13 10:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Strength Likely to Resume
2021-04-13 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY

US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
US Dollar Outlook:

  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) continues to trade lower after losing the uptrend from the February and March swing lows.
  • Higher inflation typically feeds into higher interest rates amid the expectation for central bank tightening. But amid an otherwise resolute Federal Reserve intent on keeping rates low through the end of the pandemic, the US Treasury yield curve has remained stable in the wake of the March US inflation report.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Indexsuggests that USD/JPY has a bearish bias.

US Dollar Continues to Slide

A banner US inflation report was perhaps the best opportunity the US Dollar had this week for a significant catalyst, but the market has walked away from the March data, well, unimpressed. Even as the pandemic-induced base effect makes it way through the data now and for the next few months, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been clear in his and the FOMC’s intent to keep providing extraordinary support to markets until the crisis in well behind the US economy.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

US Treasury Yield Curve (1-year to 30-years) (April 2016 to April 2021) (Chart 1)

US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY

Higher inflation typically feeds into higher interest rates amid the expectation for central bank tightening. But amid an otherwise resolute Federal Reserve intent on keeping rates low through the end of the pandemic, the US Treasury yield curve has remained stable in the wake of the March US inflation report, trading in a similar range (across the curve, as measured by the 2s10s in the lower panel of Chart 1) for the past several weeks.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – April 2021 (Chart 2)

US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY

The recent pullback in the DXY Index requires a needed context: seasonality. We’re in the worst month of the year for the US Dollar, with several major currencies like the British Pound, Canadian Dollar, and Japanese Yen having some of their best – if not the best – month of the year versus the greenback. This may prove to be a headwind for the DXY Index, and moreover, with US Treasury yields proving stable, an opportunity for USD/JPY rates to retrench further.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to April 2021) (CHART 3)

US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) continues to trade lower after losing the uptrend from the February and March swing lows. It’s possible that the DXY Index is in the throes of a bearish rising wedge formation, which ultimately calls for a return to the February low at 89.68. Bolstering the view for a deeper setback has been the return back into the rising parallel channel dating back to December 2020; this may be a failed bullish breakout attempt.

The DXY Index is below its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily Slow Stochastics have moved into oversold territory, while daily MACD is trending lower albeit above its signal line. Confirmation for a deeper setback may emerge should the DXY break below the familiar confluence zone of support and resistance going back to late-July 2020, as well as the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 low/2020 high range and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 low/2020 high range.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to April 2021) (CHART 4)

US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY

USD/JPY rates have lost their uptrend from the late-February and March swing lows, and concurrent to the setback in US Treasury yields and an otherwise bearish seasonal tendency for the pair, the groundwork may have been laid for further losses. While momentum indicators are still benign, it’s noteworthy that price action shows spot prices below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope. It may be the case that other USD-pairs have a greater tendency for volatility, but as a leading indicator of sorts, if USD/JPY rates are struggling, it likely means that US Treasury yields aren’t climbing, which has been the backbone of broad greenback strength in recent months.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/JPY RATE Forecast (April 13, 2021) (Chart 5)

US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 46.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.16 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 12.63% higher than yesterday and 18.00% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.92% lower than yesterday and 10.65% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

