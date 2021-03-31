News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
2021-03-31 17:05:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: OPEC+ Output Cut Extension in Focus
2021-03-31 06:00:00
2021-03-31 06:00:00
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
2021-03-30 11:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Trader Positioning Bets, Technical Analysis
2021-03-31 05:00:00
2021-03-31 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
2021-03-31 17:05:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
2021-03-31 17:05:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
2021-03-31 18:00:00
USD/JPY Rally Eyes March High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2021-03-31 14:00:00
2021-03-31 14:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
April FX Seasonality Overview:

  • By some measures, April has been either the best or second best month of the year for EUR/USD and GBP/USD rates, as well as the S&P 500.
  • April showers? ‘Terror rains’ down on the greenback: over the past 10-years, April has been the worst month of the year for the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), averaging a loss of -1.09%.
  • Gold prices have been performing well in April, with gains averaging +2.39% over the past 5-years and +1.4% over the past 10-years.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For April, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during the era of quantitative easing and expanding government deficits since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – April 2021

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

April is a bullish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a meager gain of +0.04%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, however, averaging a gain of +1.2%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

April is a very bullish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.91%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best worst month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.72%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

April is a bearish month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.45%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.64%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

April is a bullish month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.21%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second best month of the year, averaging a gain +1.18%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

April is a mixed month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.57%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.72%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

April is a very bearish month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.38%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -1.23%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

April is a mixed month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.15%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.63%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

April is a very bullish month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +3.61%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second best month of the year, averaging a gain of 2.34%.

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD

April is a very bullish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a gain of +2.39%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best of the year, averaging a gain of +1.4%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

