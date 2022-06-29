News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?
2022-06-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips Despite Treasury Yield Bump and Crude Oil Jumps on Supply Woes
2022-06-28 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: API Data Eyed as Energy Traders Fly at Night Amid EIA Debacle
2022-06-28 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
2022-06-28 13:23:00
Dow and Dollar Price Action Far Too Restrictive, Seasonality Faces Key Themes and Event Risk
2022-06-28 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grinds into Quarter-End as the Big Move Awaits
2022-06-28 18:30:00
Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Approaching Key Technical Levels, Impending Breakout?
2022-06-28 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE’s Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?
2022-06-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?

Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, EUR/JPY, Euro, Momentum - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY is staring at new highs and momentum may see it run up
  • EUR/JPY momentum could assist technical indicators for the bulls
  • The Yen weakening trend might be resuming, will USD/JPY go higher?

USD/JPY

USD/JPY appears to be ready to test the 24-year high seen last week as it remains in an ascending trend channel. It continues to make higher highs and higher lows.

The price has returned to be above the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) and bullish momentum may further unfold.

A bullish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be above the short term SMA, the latter to be above the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be above the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a positive gradient.

Looking at any three of the 10-, 21-, 55-, 100- and 260-day SMAs, the criteria for a TMA has been met.

A support zone might lie at 131.25 - 131.35 where there are two break points and an ascending trend line. Running parallel to the trend line is the 55-day SMA that may also provide support, currently at 130.65.

The recent peak of 136.71 might offer resistance.

USDJPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

EUR/JPY

After breaking the topside of a Pennant formation at the end of May, EUR/JPY has continued to move higher.

It initially made a 7-year high at 144.25 and that level has offered resistance on a few occasions and may continue to do so.

Similar to USD/JPY, bullish momentum appears to be unfolding. Looking at any combination of the 10, 21-, 55- and 100-day SMA, the criteria for a triple moving average (TMA) formation has been met.

An Ascending Triangle is a bullish continuation pattern and is characterized by a rising lower trendline and a flat, horizontal line.

This pattern indicates that buyers are more aggressive than sellers as price continues to make higher lows. The pattern completes itself when the price breaks out of the triangle in the direction of the overall trend.

An ascending triangle can be observed in EUR/JPY and might suggest that a topside breakout could occur.

On the downside, support may lie at the recent low and ascending trend line, both currently at 141.41.

EURJPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Importance of Liquidity in Forex Trading
The Importance of Liquidity in Forex Trading
2022-06-28 10:30:00
The Forces of Supply and Demand
The Forces of Supply and Demand
2022-06-27 21:00:00
US Dollar Leap Shows Few Signs of Slowing: USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/SGD
US Dollar Leap Shows Few Signs of Slowing: USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/SGD
2022-06-27 03:30:00
Engulfing Candle Patterns & How to Trade Them
Engulfing Candle Patterns & How to Trade Them
2022-06-24 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR