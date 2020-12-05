Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD, Week Ahead Could be a Defining One

GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Bullish

GBP/USD working on breakout of long-term resistance

Momentum could build should a breakout hold

A rejection lower may not be outright bearish but warrant neutral stance

GBP/USD is working on breaking out above a major long-term threshold. The 13500-area has been a level in play since it acted as support in 2009 (exact level was 13501). In December 2019 and August of this year it became a substantial level of resistance.

In near confluence with this level is a trend-line running down from the 2007 top. That line has been breached and not of much concern anymore. But for cable to really get going it will need to get a little separation from 13500.

If it can continue to build on recent momentum in the week ahead, with some time we could see a run up into the low 14000s, the 2018 highs. If, however, we see a turn back down from resistance, then it may not be an outright bearish sign, but will warrant caution from the long-side.

All-in-all, this coming week could be an important one from a technical perspective, and of course from a fundamental perspective too with Brexit.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (working on breakout)

GBP/USD Weekly Chart (open space if it can get into gear)

GBP/USD Charts by TradingView

