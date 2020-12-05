Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast

USD/JPY trendline support looks to pause recent longer-term weakness

GBP/JPY price action last week may give way to exhaustion this week

GBP/ JPY ’s symmetrical triangle pattern in play as price near upper bound

Advertisement

USD/JPY Technical Forecast: Neutral

The Japanese Yen has traded in a sideways direction against the US Dollar over the past week and that same trend may continue in the near-term. Since April, USD/JPY price action has trended lower within a descending channel. Recent safe-haven outflows will likely leave traders on the sidelines before a clear technical sight forms.

USD/JPY now aims at confirming trendline support off the March lows after last month's trading saw a decisive one-day rally from the channel low. Should that eyed support fail, the early November multi-month low will likely serve as the next support zone. In any case, the broader descending channel remains in play, but those support levels may see USD/JPY tread further sideways, for now.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Recommended by Thomas Westwater Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Technical Forecast: Bearish

The Japanese Yen may see short-term strength versus the British Pound as GBP/JPY struggles to extend recent momentum. Trendline resistance from the upper bound of a symmetrical triangle rejected price action last week. The current move higher may see a near-term pullback given current conditions. While the longer-term trend continues to favor the upside, last week's price movement appeared to end in exhaustion.

To the downside, the rising 100-, 50-, and 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) may offer a level of support. Nevertheless, a break towards the symmetrical triangle’s lower bound would not be surprising. The longer-term trend from the 2020 swing low would make a clean break under the triangle a difficult task for GBP/JPY bears. Hence, a move lower is in the cards, but several levels of support could stifle any follow-through.

GBP/JPY Daily Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter