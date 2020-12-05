Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
S&P 500 and EURUSD Rallies Face Different Conviction Questions
2020-12-05 04:33:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
2020-12-05 08:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-04 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Can You Trust The Rebound in XAU/USD?
2020-12-05 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD, Week Ahead Could be a Defining One
2020-12-05 21:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2020-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true. Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here: https://t.co/fYgcMxImlP https://t.co/kkekBVYvhV
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/VwIkOMpvYl
  • “The UK and EU have agreed to return to the negotiating table to try to agree a post-#Brexit trade deal. But on Friday, a joint statement said ‘significant divergences’ remained.” - BBC News #GBP
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/Sy3g6HGLrR https://t.co/aRfVCRZut3
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/uUh18lR3yK
  • The rising wedge is a popular reversal pattern that is predictive in nature and can give traders a clue to the direction and distance of the next price move. Incorporate the rising wedge in your trading strategy and learn more here: https://t.co/zTTk2WOrj9 https://t.co/q5oBalZieU
  • Both the S&P 500 and $EURUSD will enter the coming week with momentum to their back. What can trip up the rallies? What could keep them going? My overview for the week ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/05/SP-500-and-EURUSD-Rallies-Face-Different-Conviction-Questions-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/YfEXEhkbhl
  • After the recent strength of EUR/USD, a period of consolidation is likely ahead of two critical meetings: of the European Central Bank and the European Council. Get your $EURUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Slu7tHo2a4 https://t.co/9am4szeia1
  • Triangle patterns have three main variations and appear frequently in the forex market. These patterns provide traders with greater insight into future price movement and the possible resumption of the current trend. Learn about triangles here: https://t.co/ZukLITx2KG https://t.co/gvkXqKDQyH
  • Continuation patterns can present favorable entry levels to trade in the direction of the prevailing trend. Use continuation patterns in your technical analysis here: https://t.co/TUVnO3bO1P https://t.co/vBLkMKjf4x
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY

2020-12-05 15:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast

  • USD/JPY trendline support looks to pause recent longer-term weakness
  • GBP/JPY price action last week may give way to exhaustion this week
  • GBP/JPY’s symmetrical triangle pattern in play as price near upper bound
Advertisement

USD/JPY Technical Forecast: Neutral

The Japanese Yen has traded in a sideways direction against the US Dollar over the past week and that same trend may continue in the near-term. Since April, USD/JPY price action has trended lower within a descending channel. Recent safe-haven outflows will likely leave traders on the sidelines before a clear technical sight forms.

USD/JPY now aims at confirming trendline support off the March lows after last month's trading saw a decisive one-day rally from the channel low. Should that eyed support fail, the early November multi-month low will likely serve as the next support zone. In any case, the broader descending channel remains in play, but those support levels may see USD/JPY tread further sideways, for now.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

USD/JPY Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Technical Forecast: Bearish

The Japanese Yen may see short-term strength versus the British Pound as GBP/JPY struggles to extend recent momentum. Trendline resistance from the upper bound of a symmetrical triangle rejected price action last week. The current move higher may see a near-term pullback given current conditions. While the longer-term trend continues to favor the upside, last week's price movement appeared to end in exhaustion.

To the downside, the rising 100-, 50-, and 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) may offer a level of support. Nevertheless, a break towards the symmetrical triangle’s lower bound would not be surprising. The longer-term trend from the 2020 swing low would make a clean break under the triangle a difficult task for GBP/JPY bears. Hence, a move lower is in the cards, but several levels of support could stifle any follow-through.

GBP/JPY Daily Price Chart

GBP/JPY Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD, Week Ahead Could be a Defining One
Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD, Week Ahead Could be a Defining One
2020-12-05 21:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
2020-12-05 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bear Market Rally or Reversal?
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bear Market Rally or Reversal?
2020-12-04 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish
USD/JPY
Mixed