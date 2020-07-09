Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.98%, while traders in AUD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IHxCg9EtEI

Fed's Bostic says we will not return to pre-pandemic levels until mid 2021 to 2022 - BBG

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.56% Silver: -0.62% Oil - US Crude: -2.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nktxVxfNcf

Copper continues to rally and the ongoing move higher accelerated again today with the price now threatening the 2020 high at 2.8874 (high-grade copper). Get your #copper market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/JK8Fso3B8U https://t.co/FrsRQlhoX9

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/w2QkrqmOZJ

$SPX thus far enjoying a fairly vigorous bounce from support ~3110, 76.4% of the feb-march sell-off $ES $SPY https://t.co/K0S01Ylzaa

This is largely because the US Dollar is viewed as a top safe-haven asset. When risk appetite deteriorates, stocks tend to sell off, and the money is often moved to Treasuries/cash. The overarching driver is demand for liquidity. I discuss more info here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/07/06/us-dollar-vix-index-stumble-as-stock-market-euphoria-prevails.html https://t.co/nLqN0Zne9C https://t.co/eVQJVIb5M2

Fed's Bostic: - Recovery in labor market so far is surprising - Current data shows pace of recovery is flattening - BBG

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.06% France 40: -0.11% US 500: -1.24% Wall Street: -1.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/AiE5zVULa2