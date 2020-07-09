We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return
2020-07-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Indicator Into Overbought Territory
2020-07-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
2020-07-09 08:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.98%, while traders in AUD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IHxCg9EtEI
  • Fed's Bostic says we will not return to pre-pandemic levels until mid 2021 to 2022 - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.56% Silver: -0.62% Oil - US Crude: -2.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nktxVxfNcf
  • Copper continues to rally and the ongoing move higher accelerated again today with the price now threatening the 2020 high at 2.8874 (high-grade copper). Get your #copper market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/JK8Fso3B8U https://t.co/FrsRQlhoX9
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/w2QkrqmOZJ
  • $SPX thus far enjoying a fairly vigorous bounce from support ~3110, 76.4% of the feb-march sell-off $ES $SPY https://t.co/K0S01Ylzaa
  • This is largely because the US Dollar is viewed as a top safe-haven asset. When risk appetite deteriorates, stocks tend to sell off, and the money is often moved to Treasuries/cash. The overarching driver is demand for liquidity. I discuss more info here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/07/06/us-dollar-vix-index-stumble-as-stock-market-euphoria-prevails.html https://t.co/nLqN0Zne9C https://t.co/eVQJVIb5M2
  • Fed's Bostic: - Recovery in labor market so far is surprising - Current data shows pace of recovery is flattening - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.06% France 40: -0.11% US 500: -1.24% Wall Street: -1.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/AiE5zVULa2
  • #Gold Price Technical Outlook: $XAUUSD Soars to Nine-Year Highs - https://t.co/NS6YfghqIg https://t.co/WUqbvANriw
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins

Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins

2020-07-09 15:30:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Q3 Forecast Overview:

  • Crude oil’s dramatic plunge into negative territory in Q2’20 proved to be the result of a perfect storm of factors: excess production at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The IEA foresees the global supply-demand balance quickly shifting from a surplus to a deficit from Q2’20 to Q3’20, with global inventories dropping by around 4.5 mb/d through Q3’20 and Q4’20.
  • The fundamentals suggest that crude oil prices will be able to stay elevated between $35 and $50 per barrel throughout Q3’20.

Steep Cuts to Remain, Helping Support Price

In Q2’20, the global supply-demand surplus was 8.5 million barrels per day (mb/d), leading to the fastest build in energy inventory in history. Efforts by energy producers around the world to reduce supply in response to the dramatic demand destruction witnessed in Q2’20 will likely lead to a persistent global supply-demand deficit for several quarters, if not years, which, in turn should prove supportive of crude oil prices (and energy in general).

The IEA foresees the global supply-demand balance quickly shifting from a surplus to a deficit from Q2’20 to Q3’20, with global inventories dropping by around 4.5 mb/d through Q3’20 and Q4’20. OPEC+ has put out more aggressive estimates, however, suggesting that its members will allow demand to outpace supply by at least 7 mp/d through the end of 2020.

All in all, by no means is the global economy finished dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. But shifts in production capacities should prevent oversupply from becoming the issue that it was in Q2’20, now that significant efforts are being made to ensure that demand outstrips supply.

Having found a short-term floor near $35 per barrel by mid-June, the fundamentals suggest that crude oil prices will be able to stay elevated between $35 and $50 per barrel throughout Q3’20 – because if crude oil prices rise beyond $50 per barrel, it becomes highly likely that US shale producers come back online, which will bring otherwise unforeseen supply back into the mix.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Third Quarter
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Third Quarter
2020-07-05 08:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Despite the Fireworks, USD in Range
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Despite the Fireworks, USD in Range
2020-07-04 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.