GBP/USD Braced for Highest Volatility Since EU Referendum, Eyes on UK General Election

Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT as he discusses the most relevant information from the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/HyPgSrhjor https://t.co/LUyRHyKj9m

How can you use PPI in #forex trading? Find out: https://t.co/TZEdU2SdaS #tradingstyle https://t.co/j1gwxGHxEw

Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.50% Silver: 0.03% Gold: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rrt98FyJ1J

RT @jsblokland: Eurozone industrial production down 2.2% YoY in October, slightly better than expected, but also marking the 12th consecuti…

Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LVaaG2tsBV

RT @LiveSquawk: China Needs To Step Up Contingency Planning As Global Risks Are Increasing – Xinhua

$GBPUSD dropping to session lows of 1.3150 https://t.co/jKnLDw6Oln

Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.04% France 40: 0.03% Germany 30: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Dc2abERM7f

Trade conflict is clearly awful for the broad world economy, but some countries are already benefiting from it. More stand to do so. Spotting them early could be profitable. Get your update on the #tradewar from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/og0VAPAqwm https://t.co/MuqUMEcZR9