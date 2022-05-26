USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-05-26 06:30:00
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After FOMC Minutes Boost Market Mood. Where to for DXY?
2022-05-26 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After FOMC Minutes Boost Market Mood. Where to for DXY?
2022-05-26 05:00:00
Crude Oil Perseveres
2022-05-25 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2022-05-25 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Rebound, but Outlook Remains Precarious, US PMIs Eyed
2022-05-23 20:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2022-05-25 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields, Weaker USD and Safe Haven Appeal Drive XAU/USD Higher
2022-05-24 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ
2022-05-26 10:10:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Contained Against US Dollar, EUR/JPY May See Volatility
2022-05-26 02:30:00
More View more
USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ

USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ

Richard Snow, Analyst

USD/JPY News and Analysis

  • SNB and ECB talk up rate hikes, leaving the BoJ with lots to ponder
  • High impact US data under the microscope amid recession worries (PCE, UoM Consumer Sentiment)
  • USD/JPY key technical analysis, levels considered
Advertisement

SNB and ECB Talk up Rate Hikes While BoJ Remains Resolute on Dovish Stance

The dovish ECB is now almost certainly set to hike interest rates in July after numerous mentions of the anticipated rate hike by various governing council members over the last few weeks, with some even mentioning 50 basis points although this seems very unlikely. Now the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has also made mention of possible rate hikes to stem inflationary pressures leaving the Bank of Japan on its own. The Bank’s dovish stance places downward pressure on the Japanese Yen as interest rate differentials, among other major currencies currently hiking rates, widen.

High Impact US Data Under the Microscope Amid Recession Worries

In the absence of high impact data out of Japan, the US data is likely to attract a lot more attention after signs of economic fragility have surfaced in the United States. The Q1 2022 GDP contraction was the first sign of trouble followed by warnings from Walmart and Target about lower forecasted earnings as consumers shift towards cheaper alternatives and input costs continue to rise. The second estimate of the Q1 GDP data is out today at 12:30 GMT but any revisions are likely to be minor and are highly unlikely to reverse the fact that the economy contracted in Q1.

In addition, tomorrow, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey is likely to confirm a rather sizeable drop in individuals’ personal economic prospects, as well as the general state of the economy in the near term. Staying with Friday we also have the core and headline measures of Personal Consumption Expenditure index (the Fed’s referred measure of inflation) with the core reading anticipated to provide a second successive print lower.

Last week in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Jerome Powell mentioned “This is not a time for tremendously nuanced readings of inflation. We need to see inflation coming down in a convincing way. Until we do, we’ll keep going”. This implies that the anticipated 50 basis point hikes in both the June and July meetings are set to go ahead irrespective of a slightly cooler inflation print.

USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Technical Analysis: Charting USD/JPY

The 130 level in USD/JPY seems like a distant memory now as price action continues lower, mainly as a result of a softer dollar (recession concerns). Previously we looked at the prior low of 126.95 for an indication of bearish continuation. However, price action oscillates around this level which is yet to provide a solid close below with continued momentum. Nevertheless, USD/JPY looks vulnerable to a move lower, in which case, the psychological level of 125.00 defaults to the most immediate level of support.

On the upside, there isn’t too much standing in the way of the 130 resistance level apart from 129.40, a prior high before advancing to 131.35. The RSI heads lower and has some room before price action presents signs of being oversold and the average true range indicator maintains elevated volatility levels for the pair which increases the risk of two-sided price action swings.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Key Levels to Watch
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Key Levels to Watch
2022-05-26 08:30:00
US Dollar Down, Vol Down, Stocks Up After May FOMC Minutes
US Dollar Down, Vol Down, Stocks Up After May FOMC Minutes
2022-05-25 18:35:00
S&P 500 Continues to Hover Above Bear Market Territory as FOMC Minutes Loom
S&P 500 Continues to Hover Above Bear Market Territory as FOMC Minutes Loom
2022-05-25 16:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Pullback Threatens Recent Gains
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Pullback Threatens Recent Gains
2022-05-25 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed