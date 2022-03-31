USD Yield Curve: Capital Runs from Risk | tastytrade clips
Victor and Ilya break down how inflation and inflation expectations may cause capital to continue to run from risk in hyper-speculative assets. Victor explores how different businesses, particularly in private markets, may react to this. The two breakdown how these shifts will ripple through the economy as the US dollar becomes more expensive.
