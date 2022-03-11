News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Forecast: ECB's Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1%
2022-03-11 09:00:00
2022-03-11 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Back to $100 a Barrel, Ukraine a Wildcard
2022-03-11 07:38:00
2022-03-11 07:38:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
2022-03-11 06:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold Slumps, Indices Jump on Tweet of 'Certain Positive Shifts' in Ukraine Talks
2022-03-11 12:31:00
2022-03-11 12:31:00
Gold Prices Sit Between Ukraine Risks and Fed Rate Hike Bets as Weekend Nears
2022-03-11 04:30:00
2022-03-11 04:30:00
UK GDP Beats Expectations, GBP/USD Refuses to Move Higher
2022-03-11 07:47:00
2022-03-11 07:47:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunges Past 2021 Lows
2022-03-10 20:00:00
2022-03-10 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Topside Breakout Could Extend Further
2022-03-11 11:30:00
2022-03-11 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Putin says there are certain positive shifts in talks with Ukraine - IFX

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Drops on Blowout Jobs Report

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Drops on Blowout Jobs Report

Justin McQueen, Strategist

CAD Price Analysis & News

  • USD/CAD Drops on Blowout Canadian Jobs Data
  • Data Affirms BoC Hiking Cycle

Canadian Jobs Report Recap

The Canadian employment report showed a jobs increase of 336.6k, significantly better than the 160k expected. This report is very much a post-lockdown boom, given the sizeable jobs loss in the prior month. Elsewhere, the unemployment rate surprised to the downside, falling 1ppts to 5.5%, what is even more encouraging is that this also coincides with an increase in the participation rate. While in regard to the wage component, this rose to 3.3% from 2.4%, subsequently completing a set of strong labour market statistics for February. That said, despite being a very strong report, the data is unlikely to move the needle in regards to getting any more aggressive with regard to a 50bps hike, as reflected in the marginal move in OIS markets, instead, it merely endorses the BoC's current hiking cycle at present. Keep in mind, that there is still another employment report before the next BoC meeting.

Employment Change 336.6k vs. Exp. 160k (Prev. -200.1k)

Unemployment Rate 5.5% vs. Exp. 6.2% (Prev. 6.5%)

Market Response

In reaction to the data, the Canadian Dollar rose against the US Dollar, resulting in USD/CAD falling to session lows of 1.2720. However, geopolitical tensions remains the key driver for now, while eyes will turn to the USD leg with the FOMC scheduled next week.

USDCAD Price Chart: 1-minute time Frame (Intraday)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Drops on Blowout Jobs Report

Source: Refinitiv

