USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop After Weaker China PMI, Viral Resurgence
2021-08-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
2021-08-01 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Gears Up for NFP, Can Bulls Bid the Break?
2021-08-02 18:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller
2021-08-02 21:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report
2021-08-02 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/MXN trades directionless, oscillating between small gains and losses, near the 20.15 area. Get your $USDMXN market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/FFr3rlXSuX https://t.co/GBCTbvdsN2
  • EUR/GBP looking to retest the 50-day moving average just below 0.8600 $EURGBP https://t.co/LvXrtCrRyz
  • USD/JPY appears to be on track to test the July low (109.06) following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as longer-dated US Treasury yields come back under pressure. Get your $USDJPY marketing update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/VXdZGAfWHh https://t.co/HpKaWK1VC4
  • RBNZ: We will soon begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards More below: https://t.co/XVbcd0uVPU $NZD
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller $USDJPY #FOMC #FederalReserve #trading Link: https://t.c…
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VpNM0on6b3
  • Bitcoin declines heavily into the close of the US session, now trading below $39,000 $BTCUSD https://t.co/o32jeeb0Eg
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.25% Gold: -0.07% Silver: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/noPWdIF3jS
  • South African rand up 20c against the dollar. Riot aftermath anticipated in upcoming economic data. Get your $USDZAR market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/vQY2U5Cs2H https://t.co/EAB6k8ZgXz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.64%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/W2WkFr6Nlr
USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller

USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller

Brendan Fagan,

USD/JPY, US Dollar, Japanese Yen, Federal Reserve - Talking Points

  • Fed’s Waller calls for tapering of MBS before Treasuries, a view opposed by the Committee
  • USD/JPY may look to reverse course in tandem with US yields, US 10Y down as low as 1.14%
  • Stocks give up early gains into the closing bell, volatility and bonds remain bid

Surprise comments from Christopher Waller, a voting member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, gave light to a vocal minority at the Federal Reserve on Monday. Waller stated that should the next two jobs prints be very strong, a taper in September could happen. Waller continued to indicate his preference to taper mortgage-backed securities before Treasuries, a move which is opposed by the majority of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC). The view of Waller contradicts that of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who remains adamant that the Federal Reserve will support the economy “by any means necessary” until the economic recovery is complete.

A hawkish tone from a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors may be enough to see USD/JPY reverse its recent slide. USD/JPY extended its recent decline as US Treasury yields continued lower on Monday, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling as low as 1.15%. US Treasury yields may look to turn higher should the taper debate begin to gather momentum. Currently, the debate surrounding a taper is dependent on labor market conditions, as noted by Jerome Powell in his FOMC press conference last Wednesday. With inflation targets largely satisfied, the Fed is now looking for “substantial further progress” on the labor market front. The Fed’s taper has the potential to take significant downward pressure off of US yields, and as Christopher Waller noted, that lift could come as soon as September.

US Economic Calendar

USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller

Courtesy of DailyFX Economic Calendar

Near-term sentiment and policy decision making will depend on economic data, with nonfarm payrolls due this Friday. Economic data on Monday came in lower than expected, with the ISM Manufacturing Index dropping to 59.5 from 60.6, well below estimates of 60.9. Additional worse-than-expected economic prints in the US may continue to exert downward pressure on USD/JPY. Strong data prints, which may be unlikely given the spread of the Delta Covid variant, have the potential to provide a bid to the Greenback. In the near-term, market participants may look to Friday’s July jobs report for further insight into potential Fed policy and market direction.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Chart

Chart provided by TradingView

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Awaits RBA Decision
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Awaits RBA Decision
2021-08-02 22:00:00
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Strong Open For South African Rand Ahead of U.S. PMI
USD/ZAR Outlook: Strong Open For South African Rand Ahead of U.S. PMI
2021-08-02 13:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: RBA Sticking to QE Taper Can Lift AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: RBA Sticking to QE Taper Can Lift AUD/USD
2021-08-02 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish