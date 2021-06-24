Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis: Dead Cat Bounce After Death Cross, or New Bull Market?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2021-06-23 15:30:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb as OPEC+ Plans August Output Hikes, Stockpiles Fall
2021-06-23 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:30:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunges into Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-23 14:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar may gain versus ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht and Philippine Peso after the Fed projected 2 rate hikes by the end of 2023. All eyes on US PCE data. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LaLVW8FFHI https://t.co/BonfAZM5o8
  • S&P 500 Retreats as Investors Mull Tapering, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/24/SP-500-Retreats-as-Investors-Mull-Tapering-Hang-Seng-and-ASX-200-May-Fall.html https://t.co/vv1dpIZSBU
  • Increased rate bets following June's FOMC rate decision roiled markets, including commodities. Crude oil received a boost on Iran's election, while gold and copper look to incoming inflation data out of the US. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/iGAO4dasIU https://t.co/gpx3AWiTmX
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis: Dead Cat Bounce After Death Cross, or New Bull Market? #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Dogecoin $BTC $ETHU…
  • (3/3) If that is the case, then US inflation could increase in areas like food, dinning, travel, etc... Thus, CPI risks remaining high, which could continue bolstering the case for sooner-than-expected #Fed tapering #Treasury yields could resume gains and remain elevated
  • (2/3) The Fed's case is that inflation is transitory, especially as the initial effects of the low-base impact and supply chain bottlenecks fade Might inflation jump around? If desire to travel & go out are high, consumers willingness to pay more for these services may rise
  • (1/3) Food for thought: According to a survey from @Discover, 70% of US consumers feel a desire to travel again, but... Cost of destination was reported to determine where 87% of them may go 66% of consumers are planning trips 1 - 6 days length https://t.co/CeIBvSBadw
  • The Canadian Dollar may have more room to weaken looking at a Loonie index. USD/CAD is struggling to confirm a push above the 100-day SMA, watch the 4-hour chart for near-term clues. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ezLH8Ky4a0 https://t.co/Pola0jZbvP
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (19/JUN) Actual: ¥979.7B Previous: ¥410.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (19/JUN) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥410.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis: Dead Cat Bounce After Death Cross, or New Bull Market?

Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis: Dead Cat Bounce After Death Cross, or New Bull Market?

Brendan Fagan,

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cryptocurrency Talking Points:

Bitcoin flashed a warning sign this past weekend following the formation of a “Death Cross.” The bearish technical signal forms when a shorter-term Simple Moving Average (SMA) falls below a longer-term SMA. Most frequently used are the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMAs. Following the formation of the cross, Bitcoin proceeded to test the bottom of its recent range around 32,000. Further weakness developed, which saw Bitcoin test the yearly low around $28,800, but that move was quickly retraced.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis: Dead Cat Bounce After Death Cross, or New Bull Market?

Chart created with TradingView

Bitcoin finds itself in a unique position in that both fundamental and technical indicators favor downside momentum. The continued risk from China and regulatory action from Washington coupled with bearish technical indicators point to continued weakness from Bitcoin. Despite the major headwinds for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency space in general, the last month has seen a period of elongated consolidation. BTC/USD has found itself rangebound between $32,000 and $42,700 with midpoint resistance at the 0.236% Fibonacci level at $37,300.

Ethereum has struggled too in light of recent headwinds for the cryptocurrency space. Having shed more than half of its value in the last month, Ethereum finds itself on the back foot. However, prospects may be improving after ETH/USD halted its recent slide. Ethereum bounced after flirting with the 200-day SMA and May’s swing low. Should the bounce keep pace, a test of the 0.382 Fibonacci level (Jan. 1 to May swing high) at $2,118 may be on the cards. Further weakness could see a retest of the 200-day SMA or the 0.238 Fibonacci level below at $1,583.

Ethereum Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis: Dead Cat Bounce After Death Cross, or New Bull Market?

Chart created with TradingView

Dogecoin has also experienced significant pain of late, following a retest of the April swing-high in early June. That retest coincided with a test of a major downward trendline stemming from the May high around $0.70. While Dogecoin has been in a downward spiral ever since the infamous Saturday Night Live appearance from Elon Musk, this week’s bounce has taken Dogecoin out of “oversold” territory on the relative strength index (RSI). This may however prove to be a dead cat bounce, with the major descending trendline hovering just above. A break above the negative trend could see Dogecoin retest its 50-day SMA around $0.38. However Dogecoin has failed to break above the trendline following the May peak.

Dogecoin Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis: Dead Cat Bounce After Death Cross, or New Bull Market?

Chart created with TradingView

Weakness has enveloped the cryptocurrency space following last week’s Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting. The surge in the US Dollar following the event helped push both Bitcoin and Ethereum through key technical levels. Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time since January, and Ethereum remains less than half of what it was just one month ago. Traders should exercise caution when trading this volatile space, especially when many of the major names appear to be falling knives.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

S&P 500 Retreats as Investors Mull Tapering, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall
S&P 500 Retreats as Investors Mull Tapering, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall
2021-06-24 01:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
2021-06-23 17:00:00
