News
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2021-06-23 15:30:00
News
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb as OPEC+ Plans August Output Hikes, Stockpiles Fall
2021-06-23 06:00:00
News
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:30:00
News
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunges into Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-23 14:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Nasdaq Record High Doesn't Speak for Risk, Dollar Pairs Look to PMIs
2021-06-23 03:00:00
News
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Rosengren: - We are still a long way from pre-pandemic levels in terms of employment - We still have a significant employment gap to close
  • Fed's Rosengren: - Since the economy opened up so fast, there are shortages of products and services - I expect inflation to be somewhat higher than 2% next year
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence (JUN) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 105.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • Fed's Rosengren: - Several areas of the economy are still struggling - While there are elevated prices for many goods and services, those prices will moderate next year
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.39% Oil - US Crude: 0.27% Gold: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EgbnKb4O6H
  • Fed's Rosengren: - Vaccination rates have increased faster than expected - A robust recovery is taking place
  • EUR/USD weaker in the US session, falling as low as 1.1915 $EURUSD https://t.co/f2z6iievtU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.40%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 74.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dqc6S3ycwe
  • EUR/NOK’s bullish efforts have been thwarted, while EUR/SEK has fallen into the lower half of its sideways range. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/9JeNWmTxuA https://t.co/lvDrDiM3DN
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.02% France 40: 0.01% US 500: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LdUMF0Nb5N
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Price Forecast:

Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause

If recent price moves are any indication, the Nasdaq 100 has reclaimed its throne as the leader of US equity price action as fast growing technology stocks outpace value stocks that had helped prop up the Dow Jones in recent months. The growth-to-value rotation had become known as the reflation trade and was a widely-watched stock investment trend in the first five months of the year, but has recently lost much of its steam. The shifting landscape is perhaps most evident in the Nasdaq 100 to Dow Jones ratio, a rough growth to value barometer.

Nasdaq 100 to Dow Jones Ratio: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – June 2021)

nasdaq 100 to dow jones ratio price chart

The ratio, which had been trending lower since February, tagged its highest level since February 22 this week and snapped a series of lower highs and lower lows that had materialized over the last four months in the process. While technical analysis on a ratio of two indices has limited usefulness, it does help to highlight the changing relationship which can be confirmed by looking at the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones price charts individually.

How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast

In the case of the Nasdaq 100, the tech-heavy index has established a series of fresh all-time highs after breaking above resistance early this week. With few barriers to the topside, the Nasdaq 100 may look to continue its gradual climb higher in the weeks ahead – as long as risk aversion remains at bay - and might utilize prior resistance as support going forward.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (January 2021 – June 2021)

nasdaq 100 price chart

The most notable nearby support is likely derived from the rising trendline drawn off the May 19 swing low. The level coincides with various intraday lows since its inception which suggests it has helped guide the Nasdaq 100 higher. Thus, a breach of the level could see losses accelerate toward secondary support.

Dow Jones Price Forecast

The Dow Jones, meanwhile, has forfeited its leadership position after a few months at the top and has solidified the forfeiture by surrendering a key trendline from March 2020. The break likely allowed losses to accelerate and the Industrial Average may encounter resistance at the level going forward. As a result, the Dow Jones may grasp for direction if the barrier proves insurmountable in the summer trading conditions which may allow the Nasdaq 100 to Dow Jones ratio to expand further.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (January 2021 – June 2021)

dow jones price chart

It would seem then, that recent price action and monetary policy moves have dealt a serious blow to the reflation trade – at least for now. Should runaway inflation concerns reemerge, the Dow and industrial stocks might find themselves in a position of strength yet again but that seems unlikely in the near future. Thus, equity traders might expect tech stocks to regain their appeal in the coming weeks. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
2021-06-23 17:00:00
Manufacturing Activity Surges to a Record High, but Services PMI Cools, US Dollar Retreats
2021-06-23 14:10:00
S&P 500 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Gain as Powell Appeases Markets
2021-06-23 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs
2021-06-23 11:00:00
