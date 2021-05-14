South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Inflationary Battle Persists Ahead of SARB and FOMC

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
Oil Price Stuck in May Opening Range After Failing to Test March High
2021-05-13 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-05-14 02:00:00
Dow Jones Analysis: Stocks Rebound From Recent Losses as Disney Earnings Disappoint
2021-05-13 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU In a Fight at Significant Resistance
2021-05-14 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range
2021-05-14 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Dow Jones and S&P 500 outlook appears bleak in the near term as retail traders increase their upside exposure. At the same time, these indices confirmed bearish technical warning signs. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fKCHELbOxo https://t.co/e0liqVDzw6
  • The Japanese Yen may fall against its major peers, but there is room for a near-term climb that wouldn’t necessarily overturn a bearish technical bias. USD/JPY is eyeing support. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/AEnQCXnwAL https://t.co/tuq7DDF3jE
  • Protests in Colombia may continue to pressure the Peso, but surging commodity prices and a weaker Greenback could curb USD/COP gains. Get your market update here:https://t.co/vcVH75xuKI https://t.co/kEvbsagB4a
  • Money never sleeps.... https://t.co/mAkpWd2M3O
  • The US exchanges are closed and now we have to turn over to the cryptocurrency charts to monitor developments in risk trends over the weekend. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to separate systemic sentiment influences vs isolated issues (like a celebrity's tweet about a coin)
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.93% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.72% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.55% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.50% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rzD7Gp4VIC
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.17% Gold: 0.92% Oil - US Crude: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TU8HEn8Gbk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.44%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/M5ItmLXuiw
  • The Australian Dollar plummeted more than 1.4% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with AUD/USD reversing off technical resistance at the yearly high-close. Get your $AUD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/72ORZ3wZwx https://t.co/zG3UzI6bRc
  • US Markets Weekly Performance: S&P 500: -1.39% Nasdaq 100: -2.34% Dow Jones: -1.14% $SPX $NDX $DJX
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Inflationary Battle Persists Ahead of SARB and FOMC

South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Inflationary Battle Persists Ahead of SARB and FOMC

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

USD/ZAR Talking Points:

Advertisement

The South African Rand has maintained its strength against major currencies as the US Dollar struggles to recover. With risk sentiment currently supporting Emerging Market (EM) currencies, rising commodity prices have further assisted in the catalyzation of price action, allowing the volatile Rand to maintain its bullish narrative, at least for now.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

USD/ZAR Price Setups

USD/ZAR price action currently remains trapped in a well-defined range between key Fibonacci levels of the 2021 move. After falling below critical support, which continues to hold at the key psychological level of 14.00, USD/ZAR bulls made a concerted effort to drive prices higher, but Dollar weakness has hindered their ability to regain control of the systemic, prominent trend.

After bouncing off support, prices have temporarily stalled at the 14.4% retracement level of 14.19, with the next level of resistance residing at the 23.6% retracement level at 14.35. Although the formation of a Doji candle is suggestive of indecision, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) remains below the zero line but a potential crossover appears to be looming.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Inflationary Battle Persists Ahead of SARB and FOMC

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

USD/ZAR Fundamentals

With global inflationary concerns gaining traction, this week’s economic calendar has the potential to jeopardize the Rand, if the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) or the Fed delivers any unexpected surprises.

South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Inflationary Battle Persists Ahead of SARB and FOMC

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Although both SARB and the FOMC are expected to reiterate their dovish stance, South Africa has a long way to go before sustainable economic growth can be achieved. As the country’s vaccine rollout continues to lag behind many developing nations, the probability of a third way and rising government debt are additional concerns that need to be addressed in order for the Rand to maintain its current trajectory throughout its winter.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Inflation – FinTwit Trends to Watch Next Week
Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Inflation – FinTwit Trends to Watch Next Week
2021-05-14 23:55:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Moving Mainstream as Hollywood's Elite Embrace Crypto
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Moving Mainstream as Hollywood's Elite Embrace Crypto
2021-05-14 17:30:00
7 Surprising Facts about Janet Yellen
7 Surprising Facts about Janet Yellen
2021-05-14 15:00:00
US Dollar Weakness Unfazed by Consumer Confidence, Inflation Expectations
US Dollar Weakness Unfazed by Consumer Confidence, Inflation Expectations
2021-05-14 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR