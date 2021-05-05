News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-05 20:30:00
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs
2021-05-05 22:25:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe
2021-05-05 06:00:00
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Reflation Trade Reignited
2021-05-05 21:00:00
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-05 18:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Imminent – XAU/USD Levels for NFP
2021-05-05 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected at 1,800, Momentum Building
2021-05-05 09:30:00
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist
2021-05-05 08:00:00
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
Real Time News
  • The S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday and retail traders were quick to act. Rising long bets warn that their decline could have more room to find momentum. Get your S&P500 market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/khrWcL9fTr https://t.co/JmCSD912kx
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: USD/BRL Points Lower as Brazil's Central Bank Raises Selic Rate to 3.5% $USDBRL Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/05/USDBRL-Points-Lower-as-Brazils-Central-Bank-Raises-Selic-Rate-to-35.html
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Gov Macklem Speech due at 22:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • 🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 3.5% Expected: 3.5% Previous: 2.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • $USDBRL extending its slide following a 75 basis point rate hike from the Brazilian central bank to 3.5% Another 75-bps move was hinted at for the June meeting The pair is trading at its lowest since late April #BRL #Brazil #BCB https://t.co/IyAp9DYCBG https://t.co/9ZSpXRV0g5
  • More from the Central Bank of Brazil: -Rate decision considers activity, employment -Activity has been more positive than expected -Economy should return to normal little by little -Higher energy prices to pressure short-term CPI
  • Brazil central bank decision to raise benchmark rate was unanimous $USDBRL
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision due at 22:00 GMT (15min) Actual: 3.5% Expected: 3.5% Previous: 2.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • The Brazil Central Bank increased its benchmark lending rate 75 bps as expected - pushing it to 3.50%. The announcement came 40 minutes late....
  • S&P 500 still treading water sideways, support rising up. Get your S&P500 market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/hsxwVM3Op4 https://t.co/fbmKRQZsk9
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs

Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CRUDE OIL FORECAST: WTI PRICES STRUGGLING AS COVID-19 RAGES ACROSS INDIA

  • WTI crude oil appears to be facing some pushback near $66.25 and year-to-date highs
  • Crude oil prices may struggle to sustain upward momentum as India grapples with covid
  • The commodity could stay supported more broadly amid economic reopening elsewhere
  • Refine your technical analysis, learn about WTI vs Brent, or review this oil trading guide
Crude oil price action pushed higher early on during Wednesday trade, but the commodity has since turned lower as the session progressed. A larger-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories reported this morning may have helped fueled the bid. With the dire state of affairs in India due to covid-19, however, WTI prices seem to be facing headwinds. Even though the world’s third largest oil importer has fought off calls for a government-mandated lockdown to help reign in the worsening pandemic, economic activity is more than likely to slow as consumer confidence – and consumption – degrades.

Learn More – Global Commodities: Worldwide Imports & Exports Over the Last Decade

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (16 OCT 2020 TO 05 MAY 2021)

crude oil price chart WTI technical forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Since our last crude oil price forecast, where we highlighted a bullish breakout from the falling wedge pattern, the commodity has gained ground to test the technical resistance level we outlined around $66.25/bbl. This huge layer of resistance goes all the way back to the April 2019 swing highs.

If crude oil prices can top this technical barrier, however, the commodity might extend its rally toward 2018 highs around $74.00/bbl. On the other hand, crude oil bears could make a push here off the upper Bollinger Band and send WTI prices lower toward the positively-sloped 50-day and 20-day moving averages. Invalidation of this potential support level could subsequently bring a test of the March swing lows around $57.50/bbl into focus.

Keep Reading – 8 Surprising Crude Oil Facts Every Trader Should Know

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

