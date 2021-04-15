News & Analysis at your fingertips.

English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
EUR/USD Approaches Channel Resistance Even as ECB Boosts Pace of PEPP
2021-04-15 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Aiming for February Peak Ahead of US Retail Sales
2021-04-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-04-15 23:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-15 20:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-15 20:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: Short-term Double Bottom Emerges - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-15 19:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Losses Send Sterling Towards Support - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-04-15 15:18:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Rise as US Dollar Firms on 9.8% Jump in Retail Sales
2021-04-15 13:00:00
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CRUDE OIL PRICES PUSH TOWARD YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHS FOLLOWING RANGE BREAK

  • Crude oil price action has surged 7% higher so far this week as bulls wrestle back control
  • Topside breakout above technical resistance opens the door to fresh year-to-date highs
  • Fundamental outlook for crude oil remains constructive and could propel the commodity
  • Sharpen your technical analysis, learn about WTI vs Brent, or review this oil trading guide

Crude oil bulls look to have regained control of price action after sending the commodity 7% higher so far this week. Oil prices now trade comfortably above prior resistance posed by the $62.00-handle with robust economic data likely helping fuel the move. This brings to focus potential for crude oil prices to continue its rebound back toward year-to-date highs.

Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (24 DEC 2020 TO 15 APR 2021)

Crude oil price chart technical forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Crude oil price action breaking out above $62.00/bbl coincided with a bullish MACD crossover and upswing in the relative strength index. This followed a breakout from an apparent falling wedge pattern, which are often formed during periods of consolidation. The upper Bollinger Band stands out as a nearside technical obstacle that might keep crude oil prices relatively contained.

Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -1% 1%
Weekly -16% 31% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Momentum behind the latest extension higher seems to have intensified and accelerated crude oil price volatility, however. This could lead to a Bollinger Band expansion, and statistically speaking, correspond with improved upside potential that facilitates higher crude oil prices. On the other hand, if crude oil bears attempt to make a push, the commodity could find buoyancy around its 50-day simple moving average.

Keep Reading – 8 Surprising Crude Oil Facts Every Trader Should Know

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude