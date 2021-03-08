Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlook: Will Stimulus Checks Buoy Crypto?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
EUR/USD Rate on Cusp of Testing 200-Day SMA Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-03-08 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations
2021-03-06 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, ECB, BoC, Treasuries
2021-03-08 15:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Growth, Tech Stocks Falling Out of Favor?
2021-03-07 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-08 13:24:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US equities end the day mixed, as market participants continue to rotate $DOW 31801.91 +0.97% $SPX 3821.22 -0.54% $NDX 12299.0 -2.92% $RTY 2202.99 +0.49% $VIX 26.24 +6.41%
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.01% France 40: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.29% FTSE 100: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LqhrKYMQFh
  • US Dollar strength continues, as USD/CHF surpasses 0.935 $USDCHF https://t.co/5RDZfc5tCp
  • The US Dollar set a fresh three-month-high on the back of a strong headline number in the Non-farm Payrolls report. Get your $USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/ErM0N51RWP https://t.co/yzc3gfko6c
  • EUR/USD extends its recent decline, now trading 1.185 $EURUSD https://t.co/0P2HpTBq0R
  • USD/JPY strengthening during trade, adding to an impressive run for the Dollar/Yen pair in 2021 https://t.co/xHRuS8D2i0
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.21% Oil - US Crude: -0.21% Gold: -1.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4hoyPt34ex
  • The latest CFTC positioning data for the week ending March 2nd saw speculators continue to unwind their US Dollar net shorts. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/S3Kx4OBphE https://t.co/fejOV0AXYv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.43%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/klgOuNPYtk
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.45% US 500: 0.20% France 40: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.25% FTSE 100: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/umSIPmSxrY
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlook: Will Stimulus Checks Buoy Crypto?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlook: Will Stimulus Checks Buoy Crypto?

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET OUTLOOK: BITCOIN (BTC/USD), ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) MIRED BY STIMULUS CHECKS & STRONG US DOLLAR

Advertisement

Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, have been struggling to overcome a recent wave of selling pressure. BTC/USD price action trades roughly -12% below its record high notched last month while ETH/USD hovers about -15% off its respective peak. That said, this is notably above their latest swing lows that briefly left Bitcoin and Ethereum in bear market territory.

Piggybacking on the surge in real yields, broad-based US Dollar strength stands out as a primary catalyst weighing negatively on crypto. This has been somewhat negated by mounting private sector acceptance of Bitcoin, however. Also, with another round of stimulus checks coming down the pipeline thanks to the passage of President Biden’s $1.9-trillion covid aid package, there could be potential for another influx of demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

BTC/USD – BITCOIN PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (28 NOV 2020 TO 08 MAR 2021)

BTCUSD Price Chart Bitcoin Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

BTC/USD is currently flirting with a topside break of the $52,000-price level and its 20-day simple moving average. Eclipsing this area of technical resistance could see Bitcoin extend higher toward its upper Bollinger Band and 21 February record close. On the other hand, if Bitcoin bears attempt to wrestle back control, the 50-day simple moving average might come into focus as a potential downside objective. Breaching the $42,000-handle could open up the door to a deeper pullback toward year-to-date lows.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

ETH/USD – ETHEREUM PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (27 NOV 2020 TO 08 MAR 2021)

ETHUSD Price Chart Ethereum Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Ethereum has traded a bit more favorably over the last couple of sessions compared to its crypto cousin Bitcoin. ETH/USD price action appears perched comfortably above its 20-day simple moving average as bulls look to retain control of direction. Not to mention, a bullish MACD crossover points to potential for continuation higher. Nevertheless, failure to surmount the $1,800-price level, which roughly aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its latest bearish leg, could see Ethereum pivot back lower toward its key moving averages.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Outlook: USDJPY Vulnerable to Pullback amid Bullish Surge
USD/JPY Price Outlook: USDJPY Vulnerable to Pullback amid Bullish Surge
2021-03-08 12:36:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Long-Term Trendline Offers Critical Support
DAX 30 Forecast: Long-Term Trendline Offers Critical Support
2021-03-08 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
2021-03-08 09:02:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
Ethereum
Mixed
USDOLLAR