News & Analysis

EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates Eyeing Euro-Area Inflation and PMI Figures
2021-01-04 07:30:00
EUR/USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar May Rebound vs. Euro as Fed, ECB Policies Diverge
2021-01-02 20:00:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2021-01-01 22:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-31 15:30:00
Gold Prices Breach Key Chart Resistance and Eye Further Upside Potential
2021-01-04 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-04 03:00:00
British Pound Latest - GBP Boosted by Covid Vaccine Rollout, UK Virus Cases Surge
2021-01-04 09:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2021-01-01 12:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2021-01-03 06:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecasts: Range USD/JPY 7-Year Wedge, Bullish GBP/JPY Post-Brexit Break
2021-01-02 18:00:00
British Pound Latest - GBP Boosted by Covid Vaccine Rollout, UK Virus Cases Surge

2021-01-04 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Covid-19 and Sterling (GBP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Sterling boosted by Oxford vaccination rollout.
  • Covid-19 cases surge in the UK with further lockdown measures feared.
  • GBP/USD touches 1.3700 but further gains may be limited.
The UK will begin the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rollout today with six hospitals expected to administer 530,000 doses of the vaccine. Described as a ‘pivotal moment’ by UK health secretary Matt Hancock, the program starts as Covid-19 cases once again soar across the country, with over 50k new cases recorded for the sixth day in a row on Sunday. The government is said to be looking at further lockdown measures as the new coronavirus strain spreads across the country, putting further pressure on the National Health Service. In an interview over the weekend with the BBC, UK PM Boris Johnson said that regional restrictions are ‘probably about to get tougher’ and that schools may be closed, although this is not something the government wants to do.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 2021 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD printed a fresh 32-month high of 1.3704 earlier today before selling pressure pushed the pair back down to 1.3680. The daily chart shows cable supported by all three simple moving averages, although the pair remain in overbought territory, according to the CCI reading. The next likely level of resistance is the April 2018 monthly high at 1.3793, while support is expected to show up around 1.3620/1.3630.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – January 4, 2021)

British Pound Latest - GBP Boosted by Covid Vaccine Rollout, UK Virus Cases Surge
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 25% 6% 13%
Weekly -22% 16% -3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG retail client data show 38.61% of traders are net-long GBP/USD with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.59 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 15.84% higher than yesterday and 29.92% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.68% higher than yesterday and 16.41% higher from last week.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Do you want to discover what kind of Forex Trader you are? Take the interactive DNA FX Quiz

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed