Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded
2020-12-01 09:15:00
2020-12-01 09:15:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
2020-11-30 16:36:00
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
2020-12-01 01:30:00
2020-12-01 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
2020-11-30 06:00:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of July Low to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2020-12-01 15:00:00
2020-12-01 15:00:00
Gold Prices May See a Technical Rebound Amid an Overall Bearish Trend
2020-12-01 06:06:00
2020-12-01 06:06:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying on Hopes of Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-01 10:30:00
2020-12-01 10:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Breakout Potential Remains for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-11-30 20:27:00
2020-11-30 20:27:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
2020-12-01 00:00:00
US Dollar Selling Renewed, GBP/USD Shorts Unwinding - COT Report

2020-12-01 13:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, COT Report –Analysis

  • US Dollar Selling Renewed with JPY in Demand
  • GBPUSD Shorts Begin to Unwind

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to November 24th, released November 30th)

In the latest CFTC reporting week to November 24th, speculators had increased their USD short exposure for the first time since September by $2.4bln with USD selling rather broad-based. This, however, should come as little surprise given that the US Dollar is hovering around its lowest level since April 2018. That said, while investors remain heavily short on the greenback, this does not mean that positioning cannot get shorter, particularly as markets begin to look to 2021 with recent vaccine optimism raising hopes of a faster global rebound than previously expected. Much of the USD selling had been against the Japanese Yen which saw net longs rising $1.2bln to total $4.8bln.

GBP has seen a reduction in bearish bets for the first time in over a month. Although, positioning remains at odds with spot GBP, which continues to trade at elevated levels, despite a trade agreement between the EU and UK yet to be announced. Alongside this, with the reduction in net shorts, GBP/USD could potentially struggle to see a meaningful bounce on the back of an agreement with less shorts being unwound.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 24% -12% 1%
Weekly 26% -9% 4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Across the commodity currencies, short exposure in CAD and AUD had eased slightly with CAD tracking oil prices higher. NZD however, saw net longs pull back slightly, which is to be expected after recent surge following the pricing out of a negative OCR in NZ front end rates. That said, with a dovish RBNZ now fully priced out, the Kiwi may begin to underperform against the CAD and AUD.

US Dollar |

EUR/USD |

GBP/USD |

USD/JPY |

USD/CHF |

USD/CAD |

AUD/USD |

NZD/USD |

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

