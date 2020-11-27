News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
2020-11-27 07:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-27 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting
2020-11-27 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-11-26 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-27 13:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-27 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Hitting Resistance as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-27 09:00:00
British Pound Outlook Hinges on Brexit Progress Ahead of Key Deadline
2020-11-26 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.53% France 40: 0.48% Wall Street: 0.36% Germany 30: 0.07% FTSE 100: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HMELco8gcz
  • Gold (XAUUSD) - Will the 50% Fib @ $1,763/oz hold this sell-off? #xauusd #gold @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/Oe9jyzvHOt
  • Iran Revolutionary Guards Commander says Iran will avenge killings of scientists as it has in the past - This is in response to reports that an Iranian nuclear scientist has been assassinated
  • Gold takes out both 1800 and 200DMA (1798), support at 1760-65 Silver down 4%, keep in mind, volumes notably thin amid the US Holiday, thus moves are likely exacerbated
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.40%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lGo7KC5qlA
  • UK not accepting EU's fish offer - Sun Reporter $GBP
  • EU sources now saying Barnier won't be armed with this proposal, both sides still far apart - Daily Express https://t.co/LnGQ50eLXj
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Hg4EBo6N2N
  • What factors are influencing $GBP this quarter? Get your free forecast here:https://t.co/uFoEr9dXhE https://t.co/hwVk99eQQY
  • What are some key influences Black Friday has on the economy and stock markets? Find out: https://t.co/KIsvaIWZDN https://t.co/lCDBH1Pk2I
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting

2020-11-27 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Price Analysis & News

  • Vaccine Optimism Sparks 28% Increase in Oil Prices
  • OPEC+ Meeting Likely to See 3-month Production Hike Delay
  • UAE and Iraq Have Casted Doubts
Advertisement

OPEC+ Meeting What is Expected

OPEC+ meeting is scheduled to take place Nov 30-Dec 1, where market consensus is for a rollover of production quotas thus delaying the initially scheduled 2mbpd production hike and maintain production cuts of 7.7mbpd. While the proposals are between a 3 or 6-month delay, given the recent vaccine optimism, which has seen oil prices among the key beneficiaries with Brent crude futures at $48/bbl, rising 28% this month, the most likely outcome is that OPEC+ will opt for a 3-month delay. However, it is also worth mentioning that in light of oil prices surging the risk of no agreement has crept up.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Both the JMMC and OPEC Economic Commission Board noted that oil inventories would rise if there was no delay in easing oil cuts, Under a 3-month delay the Economic Commission Board highlighted that oil inventories would drop by 1.7mbpd in Q1 21, and fall by 3.2mbpd in Q2 21 under a 6-month delay. In recent weeks, traders have been anticipating a tight oil market yet again with Brent crude 6-month calendar spreads tightening to a $0.20 contango.

Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 4% 3%
Weekly -4% 7% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting

Source: Refinitiv

OPEC+ Informal Consultations Key to OPEC Meeting

On November 28th, informal consultations are being led by the Russian and Saudi Energy Ministers to gain support over the proposed plan to extend current production cuts, in what will largely be seen as a precursor to the actual OPEC+ meeting. The main focus will likely be on getting both the UAE and Iraq on board, given that they have signalled doubts over the future of the OPEC production cut agreement, particularly with the latter where non-compliance has been an issue. One thing to keep in mind is that these meetings tend to be about managing expectations ahead of the main risk event (OPEC+ meeting).

Brent crude futures: Daily Time Frame

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Eyeing Key Support for Further Downside Momentum
USD/MXN Eyeing Key Support for Further Downside Momentum
2020-11-27 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Hitting Resistance as Brexit Talks Continue
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Hitting Resistance as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-27 09:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Stemming Heavy Losses as Volatility Returns
Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Stemming Heavy Losses as Volatility Returns
2020-11-26 13:30:00
CAD Rate Outlook: CAD/JPY, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch
CAD Rate Outlook: CAD/JPY, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch
2020-11-26 12:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude