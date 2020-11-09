News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
2020-11-09 14:10:00
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Rangebound and Down
2020-11-09 13:30:00
2020-11-09 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Walk a Tightrope on Biden Victory, Falling USD
2020-11-09 06:00:00
2020-11-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
2020-11-09 14:10:00
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Gold
News
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&P 500 Spikes
2020-11-09 12:13:00
2020-11-09 12:13:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Outlook: Looming Brexit Deadline May Weigh on GBP/USD
2020-11-09 07:30:00
2020-11-09 07:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Brexit Deadline Nears as UK PM Johnson Comes Under the Spotlight
2020-11-07 21:00:00
2020-11-07 21:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen May Rise on Covid-19 Lockdowns, Trump Legal Challenges
2020-11-07 15:00:00
2020-11-07 15:00:00
USD/JPY - A Fresh Eight-Month Low Ahead of US Jobs Report as Vote Count Continues in Key States
2020-11-06 10:30:00
2020-11-06 10:30:00
Breaking news

Equities Soar as Pfizer says Coronavirus Vaccine is more than 90% effective

Real Time News
  • Market reaction - Equities soar, particularly beaten down small-caps (Russell 2000 hit limit up) - Nasdaq 100 underperforms, given it had been notable beneficiary during pandemic - Gold longs liquidated (-3.8%) - Oil shorts squeezed (+10%) - High-beta & EM FX soaring https://t.co/1lKKw2gxLl
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Haldane Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-09
  • Novavax COVID Vaccine candidate has received FDA fast track designation
  • Risk markets continue to soar after the Pfizer announcement, while traditional risk-haven assets collapse. Get your market update here from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/XhtH6UWtiu https://t.co/72JHKJ9YIZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.49%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RecPlyqssc
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2ZtPCu2L3Z
  • EU gives green light to trigger $4bln tariff strike on the US in retaliation over aid to Boeing
  • US President-Elect says Pfizer's news does not change urgent reality that masks, distancing and other health measures are needed well into 2021
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.96% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.86% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.79% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.75% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ikXTjMjWbb
Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&P 500 Spikes

2020-11-09 12:13:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
*** UPDATE ***

Risk markets continue to soar after the Pfizer announcement, while traditional risk-haven assets collapse.

European equity markets are now up anywhere between 5% and 7% with the travel sector, oil and banks just some of the sectors up by double figures. Wall Street is up over 1500 points while the tech sector is flat.

In the commodities space, oil and gas continue to rally hard while gold and silver are hit by sellers.

Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&amp;P 500 SpikesCoronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&amp;P 500 Spikes

All prices via @IG.com

Coronavirus Vaccine Analysis & News

Equity markets have spike higher after Pfizer says its COVID vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing COVD-19 based on initial data from its late stage trial. S&P 500 futures are soaring by 3.5%, while outperformance has been seen immediately in European equities. On a sector specific basis, travel related shares are on the front-foot with European airliners showing double-digit gains.

Equity Reaction

S&P 500 Price Chart: Intra-day

Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&amp;P 500 Spikes

Nasdaq 100 is underperforming however, given that large tech stocks have been among the notable beneficiaries during the pandemic at the expenses of small cap stocks. In turn, following the announcement from Pfizer, the Russell 2000 has hit limit up amid a rotation into value from growth stocks.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Intra-day

Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&amp;P 500 Spikes

Russell 2000 Price Chart: Intra-day

Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&amp;P 500 Spikes

FX Reaction

Across the FX space, the notable mover has been the safe-haven Japanese Yen which is underperforming across the board following the announcement, while high-beta currencies (AUD,NZD, CAD) and EM FX are outperforming. That said, the USD is also holding up relatively well, keep in mind that while the USD can be viewed as a safe-haven, a US Pharmaceutical company providing the first vaccine, would be expected to see inflows into the US Dollar to stem any safe-haven related outflows.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide
 Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&amp;P 500 Spikes

Commodities Reaction

Oil prices have surged higher with Brent and WTI rising as much as 8%, while gold prices have dropped 2% in tandem with bond futures.

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Rallying Into Overbought Territory, Client Sentiment is Mixed
FTSE 100 Rallying Into Overbought Territory, Client Sentiment is Mixed
2020-11-09 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Walk a Tightrope on Biden Victory, Falling USD
Crude Oil Prices Walk a Tightrope on Biden Victory, Falling USD
2020-11-09 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Poised to Rise on Biden Victory, Easing Restrictions
Australian Dollar Poised to Rise on Biden Victory, Easing Restrictions
2020-11-09 03:00:00
S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Weekly Forecast: Stimulus and Pandemic in Focus
S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Weekly Forecast: Stimulus and Pandemic in Focus
2020-11-09 01:30:00
US 500
Mixed
Gold
Mixed
US Tech 100