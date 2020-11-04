S&P 500 Index: ISM Services PMI Shows Economic Recovery Intact

US Equity Update: $DJI +2.82% $SPX +3.36% $NDX +4.88% $RUT +1.00% $VIX -18.14%

Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.35% Gold: -0.73% Silver: -1.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RZSqtuLmrf

Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dQZeyI1BL2

Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 3.20% Wall Street: 2.61% France 40: 0.41% Germany 30: 0.35% FTSE 100: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4XToebi7dt

US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.143% 3-Year: 0.173% 5-Year: 0.320% 7-Year: 0.548% 10-Year: 0.763% 30-Year: 1.535% $TNX

I look forward to taking this new and exciting step in my career, and I want to thank everyone who has read my articles, attended my webinars and engaged with my social media posts. Looking forward to growing together with all of you in these new and exciting times!

His unwavering dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of his employees and integrity of the work we do is truly exemplary of what it means to be a leader of the highest caliber.

(In terms of the election, perhaps this is good timing) The company, and specifically the Asia-Pacific team, have played a huge role in both my personal and professional development. For this, I owe them my eternal gratitude, particularly to my mentor Ilya Spivak.