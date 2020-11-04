S&P 500 Index: ISM Services PMI Shows Economic Recovery Intact

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election
2020-11-04 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Falling Stockpiles, OPEC+ May Rein Output
2020-11-04 07:00:00
S&P 500 Futures Seesaw on Presidential Election Uncertainty. Florida Update
2020-11-04 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-04 15:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-04 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Reaction to US Elections: Risk Off, USD Up, Stocks Down, Gold Lower
2020-11-04 09:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Latest: Rattled by US Election Uncertainty, Final UK PMIs Disappoint
2020-11-04 12:00:00
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Outlook: What's Ahead?
2020-11-04 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Equity Update: $DJI +2.82% $SPX +3.36% $NDX +4.88% $RUT +1.00% $VIX -18.14%
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.35% Gold: -0.73% Silver: -1.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RZSqtuLmrf
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dQZeyI1BL2
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 3.20% Wall Street: 2.61% France 40: 0.41% Germany 30: 0.35% FTSE 100: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4XToebi7dt
  • With the ongoing US #Elections2020. What are some 🔑 takeaways we should watch out for today? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/QeLzORmqE5
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.143% 3-Year: 0.173% 5-Year: 0.320% 7-Year: 0.548% 10-Year: 0.763% 30-Year: 1.535% $TNX
  • I look forward to taking this new and exciting step in my career, and I want to thank everyone who has read my articles, attended my webinars and engaged with my social media posts. Looking forward to growing together with all of you in these new and exciting times!
  • His unwavering dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of his employees and integrity of the work we do is truly exemplary of what it means to be a leader of the highest caliber.
  • (In terms of the election, perhaps this is good timing) The company, and specifically the Asia-Pacific team, have played a huge role in both my personal and professional development. For this, I owe them my eternal gratitude, particularly to my mentor Ilya Spivak.
  • I cannot wait to tackle some of the biggest problems the world is facing in terms of data policy and doing it with the incredibly talented team at #C4IR. However, on a more somber note, this does mean that I have chosen to leave DailyFX, and this is officially my last day.
S&P 500 Index: ISM Services PMI Shows Economic Recovery Intact

S&P 500 Index: ISM Services PMI Shows Economic Recovery Intact

2020-11-04 16:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

ISM Services PMI, S&P 500, Economic Recovery – Talking Points

  • ISM Services PMI registers a fifth month of growth
  • Equity market move higher following Election Day
  • Market risk ahead includes FOMC and NFP Report
Advertisement

The ISM Services PMI crossed the wires at 56.6% on Wednesday morning. While the figure shows a 1.2% drop from the previous month, it still shows an expanding services sector in the US economy, now in its fifth consecutive month of growth. Equity markets in the U.S. are showing bullish momentum this morning with the S&P 500 Index climbing to a near 3% gain following the report's release.

S&P 500 Index (3-Min Chart)

SP500 Chart

Chart created with TradingView

The services figure, combined with this week’s manufacturing report, shows the economic recovery in the United States is being sustained, despite an uptick in Covid cases throughout many states. However, the services report does show that Covid concerns are still relevant and could interrupt the recovery going forward. The ISM report records a survey respondent saying:

Business has improved, but greatly reliant on COVID-19-related restrictions. Supplier’s inventories and lead times are longer and spotty with outages due to keeping lead times lean as a cash flow measure, but putting consistent supply at risk”

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

A closer look into the report also shows many of the index’s sub-components continue to grow, including new orders, employment, and business activity. Business activity decreased by 1.8%, but still shows strong growth in production at 61.2% for October. The figure could be a product of continued pent-up demand after months of consumers staying indoors to avoid social interactions. Another encouraging signal from the report points to employment with the employment index recording its second straight month of growth at 50.1%, after dropping from 51.8%.

The PMI figure is surely a sign of confidence for V-shaped recovery hopes in the economic progression following the early stage of the Covid Pandemic. However, volatility is likely to continue this week as the market reaction to election continues to evolve as undecided states tally the votes. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, we will see the FOMC interest rate decision on Thursday and October’s Non-farm Payrolls report Friday morning.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Source: DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mired by Indecisive Election
USD/CAD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mired by Indecisive Election
2020-11-04 16:30:00
GBP/USD Latest: Rattled by US Election Uncertainty, Final UK PMIs Disappoint
GBP/USD Latest: Rattled by US Election Uncertainty, Final UK PMIs Disappoint
2020-11-04 12:00:00
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
Market Reaction to US Elections: Risk Off, USD Up, Stocks Down, Gold Lower
Market Reaction to US Elections: Risk Off, USD Up, Stocks Down, Gold Lower
2020-11-04 09:00:00
Advertisement