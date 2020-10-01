News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-01 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Boosted by Weaker USD, Falling Stockpiles
2020-10-01 06:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast for the Month Ahead
2020-09-30 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Climbs to Resistance, Will it Rally?
2020-10-01 20:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Latest - Struggling to Make Further Headway
2020-10-01 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces Off Support Amid Key Economic Data Releases
2020-10-01 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Persists as Risk Appetite Improves
2020-10-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Turning the Corner in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, & USD/JPY Rates?
2020-10-01 19:00:00
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7SFSKZGIXS
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.39% Gold: 1.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/shTxKyCvb8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.66%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 65.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rUjXP0dNLh
  • New York City Government Bonds downgraded from Aa1 to Aa2 by Moody's - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.16% Germany 30: 0.12% FTSE 100: 0.03% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xQ8olnfK5k
  • Amid global equities climbing higher, the Japanese Yen has seen demand fade, particularly after a bout of disappointing Japanese economic data. Get your $JPY market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/vBNpDHIRbq https://t.co/0Q8pHpdw3z
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Pullback to Offer Opportunity - #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/eBhP0fhmk8 https://t.co/nE6pCQcLeH
  • Silver prices have struggled to set support over the past week, but today’s move is encouraging for Silver bulls and there may be scope for topside continuation. Get your $XAG market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/IXGwt7iWOY https://t.co/oGfeq9BhUx
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.91% Gold: 1.18% Oil - US Crude: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DguhEbR3xk
  • Mnuchin and Pelosi plan to continue talks on stimulus later today - BBG
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Climbs to Resistance, Will it Rally?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Climbs to Resistance, Will it Rally?

2020-10-01 20:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold fell more than -4% in September, even as volatility sparked demand for safe haven assets
  • More recently, however, XAU/USD has recovered and nears technical resistance as a result
  • Will gold continue its recent recovery or will bears return near resistance and drive price lower?
Advertisement

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Climbs to Resistance, Will it Rally?

Gold suffered a string of losses in September and closed more than -4% lower for the month. While the fundamental outlook has undergone little change in that timeframe, recent US Dollar strength may have played a role in gold’s weakness. Either way, gold has begun to show symptoms of a recovery rally and technical resistance stands narrowly overhead. Can gold break above?

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (July 2020 - October 2020)

gold price chart xau/usd

Well, one consideration to be made is the longer-term outlook. In my opinion, the fundamental landscape has culminated a perfect storm for gold price strength as the Fed looks to keep lower rates for longer and let inflation run above target. Thus, recent losses might be viewed as mere consolidation before an extension higher. That said, gauging the depth of consolidation is an important aspect when pondering long-exposure.

View our Podcast Episode on Risk Trading and Safe Havens

To that end, overhead resistance around the $1,921 mark could play an important role in the days ahead. Should bullish intent fizzle out at the technical barrier, bears might return to the fray and pressure gold prices once more. In that case, a return to potential support around the $1,845 area becomes a possibility. If broken, gold may succumb to further losses as it looks for subsequent support around the $1,800 mark.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

As bulls and bears battle it out in the days ahead, the technical formation on the gold price chart has evolved into a falling wedge which is often viewed as a bullish continuation pattern. Still, technical formations do not always play out in line with their definitions, so suggesting a rally is imminent is presumptuous – albeit possible. Suffice it to say, how gold traders react to the $1,921 level may provide key insight into the direction of gold prices in the coming days. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EU Stoxx 50 Forecast: Bears Ready to Drag Index Lower on Rising Virus Cases?
EU Stoxx 50 Forecast: Bears Ready to Drag Index Lower on Rising Virus Cases?
2020-10-01 21:00:00
US Dollar Bounces Off Support Amid Key Economic Data Releases
US Dollar Bounces Off Support Amid Key Economic Data Releases
2020-10-01 14:30:00
Euro Pound Forecast: EUR/GBP Risk of Hard Brexit Returns as Channel Forms
Euro Pound Forecast: EUR/GBP Risk of Hard Brexit Returns as Channel Forms
2020-10-01 12:30:00
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-01 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish