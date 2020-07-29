0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes September 2018 High as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-07-29 04:00:00
US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes
2020-07-28 16:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Prices May Fall Based on Technical and Positioning Signs
2020-07-29 06:00:00
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: 94 Expected: 99 Previous: 97 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (JUL) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 99 Previous: 97 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • IGCS recently warned the #Gold and #Silver prices may turn lower If so, what are key #XAUUSD and #XAGUSD technical levels to watch for ahead? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/07/29/Gold-Silver-Prices-May-Fall-Based-on-Technical-and-Positioning-Signs.html?ref-author=Dubrovsky&QPID=917702&CHID=9 https://t.co/kS4KRlIc9X
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/QXfbxL93lL
  • Volatility risk may offer the US Dollar support against #ASEAN currencies as the Nasdaq Composite nervously eyes key tech earnings, the outcome of extra fiscal support and China PMI data. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9H0yXGRVyR https://t.co/o6mYxfWUvn
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Usc4Y4gA28
  • New Zealand Dollar may fall as the NZD/JPY and NZD/CAD exchange rates struggle to breach pivotal resistance. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/9QophdOC6X https://t.co/BsykzchWmh
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kSk4qcMfkT
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.16% FTSE 100: -0.36% France 40: -0.40% Germany 30: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LVnO7ap1Q1
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $Silver futures pausing for breath after yesterday's surge to test the 2012 low A pull-back to the $22.50/oz mark looks…
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall

Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall

2020-07-29 05:00:00
Margaret Yang,
Share:

HANG SENG INDEX, SILVER, CRUDE OIL OUTLOOK:

  • Hang Seng Index edged higher to 24,800 in mid-day trading, 25,000 remains key resistance
  • Silver prices entered consolidation after seeing a 15% intra-day swing on Tuesday
  • WTI crude oil prices face a key resistance at US$ 42.0

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) opened lower and subsequently erased earlier losses and moved 0.2% higher during mid-day trading, lifted by favorable sentiment in the mainland markets. The property sector was outperforming the benchmark index, with CK Asset Holdings (+2.28%), Link REIT (+2.23%) and Hang Lung Properties (+2.24%) leading the gains in HSI.

The Shanghai Composite surged 1.17% before the lunch break to 3,265 – a three day high. Sector-wise, the Shanghai stock market was led by biopharmaceutical (+7.25%), home electrics (+4.84%), chemicals (+3.5%) and securities (+3.32%) sectors. Consumer names seems to have done the heavy-lifting in mainland stock markets this week.

Earnings reporting has kicked off on Hong Kong this week, with the peak of earnings season coming in August. As Hong Kong’s GDP entered in to sharp contraction this year due to Covid-19 headwinds, many local companies are likely to suffer from a plunge in travel, tourism business and a broad slowdown in economic activities. Those include Sands China, Cathay Pacific, HSBC and some commercial real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Please add a description for the image.

Source: Bloomberg, Dailyfx

Technically, the HSI is still in a consolidation phase, with its 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line becoming its immediate resistance. The 50-Day SMA is now at 24,938. The HSI has tested a support at 24,500 and attempted to consolidate above this level.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall

Silver Price Outlook:

Silver prices were severely overbought on Monday and Tuesday before dramatically entering into a correction. The 15% intra-day swing observed yesterday may have forced out a lot of speculative positions, as leveraged positions could hardly withstand such a big move. In the mid- to long-term view, however, precious metal prices may still have room to climb against the backdrop of ultra-low interest rate and accommodative monetary policy glboally. Rising geopolitical tensions and Covid-19 uncertainties may also drive up demand for safety.

Technically, silver was severely overbought as suggested by the RSI indicator. A pullback seems to be underway. US$ 26.0 is a key resistance level – the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Immediate support could be found at

US$ 22.7.

Silver PriceDaily Chart

Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall

Crude Oil Outlook:

The WTI crude oil prices are facing strong resistance at around US$ 42.0, which is the upper bound of a major ‘gap down’ seen in early March. WTI remains in an upward trend, but its bullish momentum seems to have diminished these weeks. A pullback could bring it to US$ 39.5 – the 50-Day SMA.

Crude OilDaily Chart

Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rate Unfazed by Australia CPI with Fed Rate Decision on Tap
AUD/USD Rate Unfazed by Australia CPI with Fed Rate Decision on Tap
2020-07-29 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakdown Ahead of Fed
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakdown Ahead of Fed
2020-07-28 22:00:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Price Breaking Out as US Dollar Crumbles
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Price Breaking Out as US Dollar Crumbles
2020-07-28 21:55:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50
Silver
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.