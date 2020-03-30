We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: A Consolidation or A Further Rally?
2020-03-30 10:01:00
EUR/USD Retreat May Accelerate Ahead of Key Confidence Data
2020-03-30 08:00:00
News
Euro May Rise on ESM, Crude Oil Selloff Deepens on OPEC Price War
2020-03-30 05:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
News
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-03-29 12:00:00
News
Gold Price May Need to Digest, but Looks Broadly Bullish
2020-03-30 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down As Coronavirus, Price War Threaten Glut
2020-03-30 07:00:00
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-03-30 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Rally Look Vulnerable
2020-03-30 08:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar
2020-03-30 04:00:00
Australian Dollar May Wilt as Yen and US Dollar Rise in Asia Trade
2020-03-29 20:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US President Trump says he will call Russian President Putin today and discuss oil
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.82%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 73.55%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5WHW6Wp7RO
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to discuss the setups he's tracking into the open! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 13mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.52% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.76% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.92% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/J0N6YtAcpO
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR P), Actual: 1.4% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-30
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index (MoM) (MAR P), Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.0% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-30
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index EU Harmonized (YoY) (MAR P), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-30
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index EU Harmonized (MoM) (MAR P), Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-30
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR P) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-30
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar

2020-03-30 12:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Sterling (GBP) – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Analysis:

{{GUIDE|TOST|}}

British Pound (GBP) – Looking to Consolidate Gains

A sharp sell-off followed almost instantly by a sharp rebound in GBP-pairs last week, highlights the extreme volatility in the foreign exchange markets at present. GBP/USD was aided by a sell-off in the US dollar over the week as the Fed continued to inject liquidity into the market, while EUR/GBP fell as data out of the Eurozone warned of a deepening recession ahead. Meanwhile GBP/CAD jumped at the end of the week when the Bank of Canada slashed its lending rate by 50 basis points to just 0.25% at an emergency meeting on Friday. Added to that, the Canadian dollar continues to suffer from lowly oil prices which, as yet, show no signs of stabilizing. Sterling also pushed higher against the New Zealand and the pair seemed to have formed strong support over the recent weeks.

All the daily price charts are showing indecision candles today, which can either suggest a sharp breakout is imminent or that a consolidation area is being formed. Volatility remains extremely high across the board.

Data out over the week is a mixture of February and March readings, with only the latter seen as potential market moving events. The most important figures this week are out of the US with weekly initial claims on Thursday and the monthly US jobs report on Friday. Both need to be closely watched, especially after last week’s initial claims release showed nearly 3.3 million claimants, up from 281k the week before.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – March 30, 2020)

While markets remain volatile and difficult to trade, it is a good time to go back and re-master a variety of essential trading skill sets. DailyFX strategist Paul Robinson has put together a series of videos - How to Become a Better Trader- that will help traders of all levels and competences.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP)– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

