News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rallies on Strong US Data, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Eye China GDP
2021-04-16 01:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-04-15 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Clears March High as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Drags on US Yields
2021-04-16 15:00:00
Gold Prices Threaten Key Chart Barrier as Yields Drop Spurs Rebound
2021-04-16 06:09:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Charts Looking Increasingly Bullish
2021-04-16 13:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/ZAR retraces from critical resistance. USD/CHF clings to Fibonacci Support. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/ZHO0NcWrNH https://t.co/6yIThyzgIc
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.75% Silver: 0.70% Oil - US Crude: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/li17mUV2lM
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.29% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GqwVh4uET8
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.26% US 500: 0.15% FTSE 100: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.06% France 40: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/B1Zl2feWC7
  • #Bitcoin is trading slightly lower today. The crypto bounced off support at the 60,000 level earlier and is now trading around 61,750. $BTC https://t.co/HfBcZdYwTh
  • Consumer Sentiment printed below expectations at 86.5 vs. forecast of 89.6. Get your market update here:https://t.co/WRbnfBZv57 https://t.co/WgAmMLkX19
  • $GBPUSD dropped to the 1.3720 level this morning before finding support and bouncing higher. The pair is now trading around the 1.3820 level, at a nine day high. $GBP $USD https://t.co/nGPpGHhEQN
  • $USDCHF fell back below the 0.9200 level today, hitting a fresh six week low. The US Treasury removed the currency manipulator label from Switzerland earlier today. $USD $CHF https://t.co/IjSkZgmzew
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.37% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mrrJhI6OQD
  • Fed's Kaplan: - US economy to expand around 6.5% in 2021 - Vaccines will outpace growth of variants in the US #Fed $USD
Gold Price Clears March High as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Drags on US Yields

Gold Price Clears March High as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Drags on US Yields

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

Gold breaks out of the range bound price action from earlier this week as the 10-Year US Treasury yield slips to a fresh monthly low (1.53%), and the break above the March high ($1760) may push bullion towards the February high ($1872) as key reversal appears to be unfolding in April.

Advertisement

Gold Price Clears March High as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Drags on US Yields

The price of gold appears to have reversed course after carving a double-bottom in March, with the precious metal trading above the 50-Day SMA ($1751) for the first time since February amid the ongoing weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields.

The bullish price action in gold comes as Federal Reserve officials push a dovish forward guidance, with Vice Chair Richard Clarida warning that “the substantial decline in the neutral policy rate since 2012 has critical implications for monetary policy because it leaves the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) with less conventional policy space to cut rates to offset adverse shocks to aggregate demand” while speaking at a virtual event held by the Manhattan Institute's Shadow Open Market Committee.

In turn, Vice Chair Clarida states that “the Committee expects to delay liftoff from the ELB (effective lower bound) until PCE (personal consumption expenditures) inflation has risen to 2 percent,” with the official going onto say that “the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time in the service of keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored.”

The comments suggest the FOMC is in no rush to switch gears as “the Committee expects to delay liftoff until inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time,” and the FOMC may continue to endorse an outcome based approach as its next interest rate decision on April 28 as Vice Chair Clarida insists that “policy will not tighten solely because the unemployment rate has fallen below any particular econometric estimate of its long-run natural level.

Until then, a further decline in US Treasury yields my keep the price of gold afloat as the FOMC appears to be on track to retain the current course for monetary policy, and the break above the March high ($1760) may push bullion towards the February high ($1872) as a double-bottom formation appears to be unfolding in April.

However, the decline from record high ($2075) may continue to underscore a change in trend as a ‘death cross’ formation takes shape in 2021, and the move back above the 50-Day SMA ($1751) may end up being short lived as the moving average still tracks the negative slope from earlier this year.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the price of gold pushed to fresh yearly highs throughout the first half 2020, with the bullish price action also taking shape in August as the precious metal tagged a new record high ($2075).
  • However, the bullish behavior failed to materialize in September as the price of gold traded below the 50-Day SMA ($1772) for the first time since June, with developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) negating the wedge/triangle formation established in August as the oscillator slipped to its lowest level since March.
  • Since then, the decline from the record high ($2075) indicates a potential shift in market behavior as the RSI dipped into oversold territory for the first time since 2018, with a ‘death cross’ formation taking shape earlier this year as the 50-Day SMA ($1751) developed a negative slope.
  • However, a double bottom appears to have taken shape following the failed attempt to test the June 2020 low ($1671) as the price of gold breaks out of the downward trend from the start of the year, with the price of gold trading above the 50-Day SMA ($1751) for the first time since February.
  • The RSI highlights a similar dynamic as it breaks out of a bearish formation, with the break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement) bringing the $1786 (38.2% expansion) region on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around $1816 (61.8% expansion) to $1822 (50% expansion) followed by the $1837 (38.2% retracement) to $1847 (100% expansion) region.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Approaches Channel Resistance Even as ECB Boosts Pace of PEPP
EUR/USD Approaches Channel Resistance Even as ECB Boosts Pace of PEPP
2021-04-15 14:30:00
NZD/USD Climbs Back Above H&S Neckline to Approach 50-Day SMA
NZD/USD Climbs Back Above H&S Neckline to Approach 50-Day SMA
2021-04-14 19:00:00
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Output as OPEC Upgrades Demand Forecast
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Output as OPEC Upgrades Demand Forecast
2021-04-13 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed