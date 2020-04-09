We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Range Bound Conditions Through Easter Holiday
2020-04-09 04:00:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-09 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Extends Bullish Gaps, Oil Awaits OPEC, A Wave of Data Before Holiday
2020-04-09 02:30:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-09 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
2020-04-08 22:00:00
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
2020-04-08 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Prices Coil Ahead of the Next Big Break
2020-04-08 18:42:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-04-08 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.64%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PRc0F82cEe
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bQLBwqrzPU
  • The Federal Reserve has made a powerful statement about its commitment to shoring up offshore $USD funding markets through the #coronavirus spread. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/fLZjxjr4L9 https://t.co/Ao7XeiY7wS
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.84% France 40: 0.80% Wall Street: -0.23% US 500: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aHuwHMbNl1
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $SPX Rising wedge formation signals looming reversal as price attempts to breach 2009 uptrend support-turned-resistance…
  • The US Dollar appears to be back on the offensive against ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit. The Philippine Peso gained. What does USD face from here? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/U8VGdJPIST https://t.co/F8pRQwz1rR
  • (ASEAN Technical Outlook) The US #Dollar fell against #ASEAN FX such as $USDSGD, $USDPHP, $USDMYR and $USDIDR. Chart patterns are brewing like a Bullish Pennant, Descending Triangle and Falling Wedge #USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/09/US-Dollar-Technical-Outlook-USDSGD-USDPHP-USDMYR-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/J7j7Kpvyx4
  • My trading video for today: 'S&P 500 Extends Bullish Gaps, Oil Awaits #OPEC, A Wave of Data Before Holiday' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/04/09/SP-500-Extends-Bullish-Gaps-Oil-Awaits-OPEC-A-Wave-of-Data-Before-Holiday.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • The #Euro and crude #oil prices will be at the mercy of ongoing OPEC+ and Eurozone negotiations as members from each respective group attempt to reach a consensus on policy. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/PCH5bzb3WQ https://t.co/4IWL37kuFR
  • The $USD suddenly seems scarce amid the #coronavirus outbreak. That threatens short-term financing underpinning global supply chains, despite the Fed’s epic efforts. Get your US Dollar market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/D2p2Vl2ORK https://t.co/dLfjOEe7Px
EUR/USD Susceptible to Range Bound Conditions Through Easter Holiday

EUR/USD Susceptible to Range Bound Conditions Through Easter Holiday

2020-04-09 04:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD struggles to retain the rebound from earlier this week as European officials fail to deliver a comprehensive stimulus package that would cover the monetary union, but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions through the Easter holiday as it fails to extend the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week.

EUR/USD Susceptible to Range Bound Conditions Through Easter Holiday

EUR/USD pulls back from the weekly high (1.0927) as finance ministers representing the European Union (EU) struggle to draw up a joint response to COVID-19, and the nationwide lockdowns across Europe may push the ECB to deploy more non-standard measures as the central bank pledges to “explore all options and all contingencies to support the economy through this shock.

In a recent interview, ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that “according to the consensus of economists, each month of confinement will result in a loss of annual growth of 2% to 3% in 2020,” with the central bank head going onto say that “this would imply a decline in GDP from 3.5% to 4%, in the scenario of confinement lasting a few weeks and from -9% to -10% in a longer confinement scenario.”

The comments come a day after the ECB unveiled “a package of temporary collateral easing measures to facilitate the availability of eligible collateral for Eurosystem counterparties to participate in liquidity providing operations,” and the Governing Council may continue to push monetary policy into uncharted territory as the central bank insists that it could revise “some self-imposed limits” in order to ensure the “smooth transmission of its monetary policy in all jurisdictions of the euro area.

Image of ECB announcement

Source: ECB

As a result, the account of the March meetings may highlight a dovish forward guidance as President Lagarde emphasizes that “there is no limit to our commitment to serving the euro area,” but the statement may also reveal a rift within the ECB amid the mixed views surrounding Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).

In turn, the ECB may attempt to buy time at its next meeting on April 30, but the outlook for monetary policy may continue drag on the Euro as the Governing Council is “fully prepared to increase the size of our asset purchase programmes and adjust their composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed.”

With that said, the current environment may keep EUR/USD under pressure especially as the US Dollar benefits from the flight to safety, but the exchange rate may consolidate going into the Easter holiday as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for EUR/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 1, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December happened on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as EUR/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first trading day of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant amid the pickup in volatility, with the pullback from the yearly high (1.1495) producing a break of the February low (1.0778) as the exchange rate slipped to a fresh 2020 low (1.0636).
  • Nevertheless, the recent recovery in EUR/USD unravels following the string of failed attempt to close above the 1.1140 (78.6% expansion) region, but the exchange rate appears to have marked a failed attempt to test the yearly low (1.0636) amid the lack of momentum to break/close below the 1.0780 (100% expansion) region.
  • In turn, EUR/USD may face range bound conditions over the coming days, with the move above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0830 (78.6% expansion) to 1.0860 (23.6% retracement) opening up the 1.0950 (100% expansion) to 1.0980 (78.6% retracement) region.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Negates Pennant Formation Ahead of Canada Employment Report
USD/CAD Negates Pennant Formation Ahead of Canada Employment Report
2020-04-09 00:00:00
Post-RBA AUD/USD Rebound Stalls as S&P Cuts Rating Outlook to Negative
Post-RBA AUD/USD Rebound Stalls as S&P Cuts Rating Outlook to Negative
2020-04-08 04:00:00
NZD/USD Rebound Susceptible to RBNZ Policy Following LSAP Expansion
NZD/USD Rebound Susceptible to RBNZ Policy Following LSAP Expansion
2020-04-08 00:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 Low Amid Mixed Views Surrounding OMT
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 Low Amid Mixed Views Surrounding OMT
2020-04-07 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.