News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
Oil Price Stuck in May Opening Range After Failing to Test March High
2021-05-13 14:00:00
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-05-14 02:00:00
Dow Jones Analysis: Stocks Rebound From Recent Losses as Disney Earnings Disappoint
2021-05-13 20:30:00
News
Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU In a Fight at Significant Resistance
2021-05-14 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
News
Dollar Outlook Throttled by Both Risk Rebound and Curbed Inflation Concerns
2021-05-15 03:37:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Greenback Takes Aim at FOMC After Weak Retail Sales

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • USD gives back post-CPI gains into the weekend
  • Downbeat retail sales fogs Fed taper talk expectations
  • Upcoming FOMC may provide next shift for US Dollar

A much hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation (CPI) print roiled markets and saw a wave of strength carry the Greenback higher last week. However, a softer-than-expected retail sales print sapped strength into the weekend. An uptick in consumer inflation expectations through the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey did little to revive the USD.

Source: census.gov

Taper talks suggesting the Federal Reserve may have to tighten policy sooner than the markets initially believed injected last week’s run. Markets priced in a less dovish path for the Fed, assuming that the higher inflation print will continue into forward months, dispelling Chair Jerome Powell’s “transitory” outlook on prices. Those assumptions were tempered into the weekend, but the move highlights the impact price pressures can have on financial markets.

While we haven’t been without commentary from Federal Reserve members over the past couple of weeks, the coming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes may give markets further insight into the inner thoughts of the US central bank. Last week’s CPI followed the Committee meeting, but any fresh clues as to how the Fed would react to various inflationary outcomes in the near term may influence the US Dollar.

US Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) - Sharp Bounceback After Another Elon Musk Tweet
2021-05-15 04:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range
2021-05-14 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500, FTSE 100, Inflation, Sentiment
2021-05-10 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500, FTSE 100, Inflation, Sentiment
2021-05-09 16:00:00
