News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-18 16:40:00
EUR/USD Faces First Oversold RSI Reading Since February 2020
2021-06-18 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand
2021-06-19 15:00:00
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-19 08:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Wall Street since Oct 30 when Wall Street traded near 26,509.50.
2021-06-18 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – Big Down Week Has XAU Nearing Trend Test
2021-06-18 20:00:00
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
2021-06-18 07:03:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-06-18 18:23:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-18 16:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
2021-06-17 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/5KaUvfGM4I
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/9Bjkh5413e
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/FqAsp91Gia
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/cKOUmtj7Dj
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/TnL91f7sl7
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/cDcjl3Ue09
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/KWOX5wSipe
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/cwSWCpKtaj
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/zu5hMovbz6
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/QMKyTBOKNG
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: BULLISH

  • The Fed hawkish stance leads to some reflationary trade positions unwinding, but the central bank’s bias does not change the fundamental bullish outlook for oil prices
  • As demand strengthens and supply remains constrained by OPEC+, crude oil will stay supported
  • International travel normalization can be seen as another positive catalyst for oil markets near term

Most read: Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact

WTI and Brent oil prices have declined moderately from their multi-year highs recently amid broad-based dollar strength triggered by the Fed hawkish bias adopted at its June monetary policy meeting. Investors appear to have unwound some reflationary positions on the expectation that the central bank's faster pace of policy tightening reflected in its dot-plot will dampen inflation and limit economic growth down the road.

While there may be some truth to the theory, traders may be getting ahead of themselves. Right now, scarcity and strong demand are more important factors for oil. That said, despite the market noise and sporadic volatility, the trend in crude oil prices has not changed overnight and remains bullish in the short/ medium term.

Over the next few months, demand should continue to grow robustly as the world economy reopens and comes back online. Although conditions have normalized significantly in many developed nations, the healthcare crisis remains largely unresolved in others. This is a sign that there is more upside potential for energy commodities.

In India, the world’s third largest oil consumer, the situation was dire up until May, but in recent weeks, the devastating second wave of coronavirus has begun to flatten out, prompting cities to lift lockdowns. As the government eases restrictions further and mobility increases across one of the most populous countries globally, oil demand will trend higher, boosting the hydrocarbon outlook at a time when OPEC+, aided by discipline from US shale producers, has managed to engineer a tight supply market, with a deficit of close to 2 million b/d.

On the other hand, it is true that the revival of the US-Iran nuclear pact remains a moderate headwind for crude prices, but even if there is some sort of agreement between Washington and Tehran in the near term, Iranian exports will not lead to oversupply, as consumption is set to continue to strengthen during the summer season in the northern hemisphere, helped by international travel.

On Friday, the European Union officially recommended to start lifting travel restrictions on U.S. visitors who had been fully vaccinated, with the rules taking effect within days. The Biden’s administration will likely reciprocate in short order, paving the way for the restoration of transatlantic leisure airline routes. This will undoubtedly unleash pent-up transportation demand, reinforcing bullish momentum.

As traders position for strong demand acceleration approaching pre-pandemic levels (100 m b/d) and inventories deplete, WTI and Brent will remain in an upward trajectory. There may be some hard-to-predict ups and downs along the way, but the underlying trend continues to be bullish. This may be a good opportunity to engage for traders with a long-term horizon and high tolerance for volatile assets. In any case, in the current context, it would not be surprising to witness a breakout in WTI prices and a follow-through move towards $75.00 or even above that.

WTI OIL PRICE CHART (DAILY TIME FRAME)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand

From a technical point of view, the first resistance comes at $72.50/73. Should buyers push prices above this ceiling, WTI could head towards its 2018 high near $76.80. On the downside, the first support in play on the daily chart appears near the $67 mark. If prices pierce this area, selling pressure could gain momentum and push WTI towards $61.50.

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

Follow me on Twitter: @DColmanFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: A hawkish Fed Pivot – Is the USD Rally Transitory?
US Dollar Outlook: A hawkish Fed Pivot – Is the USD Rally Transitory?
2021-06-19 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC): Short-Term Support Under Threat as Positive Sentiment Wanes
Bitcoin (BTC): Short-Term Support Under Threat as Positive Sentiment Wanes
2021-06-19 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Hard Fight Ahead Against FOMC-Charged US Dollar
Australian Dollar Outlook: Hard Fight Ahead Against FOMC-Charged US Dollar
2021-06-19 00:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Clears May Low Ahead of BoE
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Clears May Low Ahead of BoE
2021-06-18 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude