We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-10 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following June Fed Meeting
2020-06-10 21:00:00
Gold Higher, Dow Jones Gyrates, Treasury Yields Sink on FOMC Announcement
2020-06-10 18:02:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-11 00:00:00
Gold Higher, Dow Jones Gyrates, Treasury Yields Sink on FOMC Announcement
2020-06-10 18:02:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
2020-06-11 07:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.41%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VqMbAZLVZh
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -24% Previous: -28.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -40% Previous: -29.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • Heads Up:💶 Eurogroup Video Conference due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • 🇸🇪 CPIF YoY Actual: 0.0% Expected: -0.4% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • 🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.4% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.23% Silver: -1.04% Oil - US Crude: -3.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3zTY30NFEw
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Optimism evaporated during the Asia-Pacific session after surge in US #COVID19 cases #OECD urges UK to extend #Brexit tra…
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since May 25, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,533.50. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0gwL2rckxD
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.67% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.92% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4LudVmpAlM
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell

GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell

2020-06-11 07:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

Europe Open, FOMC, COVID19, GBP/USD, OECD Talking Points:

  • Optimism evaporated during the Asia-Pacific session after surge in US COVID-19 cases
  • Dovish outlook from the FOMC compounded risk-off shift
  • OECD urges UK to extend Brexit transition period
  • GBP/USD fails to enter overbought territory after surge to monthly high. Is this the end of the line for Cable?

Asia-Pacific Recap

Risk appetite evaporated during Asia trade with Dow Jones futures plunging over 1.5%, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States surpasses 2 million.

The haven-linked US Dollar and Japanese Yen soared as the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar collapsed back below 70 cents.

US Treasury yields fell as the Federal Reserve announced it will continue to purchase bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Looking forward, US Jobless Claims and PPI data headline the economic docket, with worse-than-expected figures possibly continuing to fuel the risk-off environment.

Image of Cross-Asset Analysis

Source - Trading View

FOMC Spooks Markets with Dovish Outlook

Overnight comments from Chair Jerome Powell have taken the sting out of the recent rally in risk assets, dismissing the better-than-expected Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report showing a record 2.5 million jobs added in May as “clear evidence of just how uncertain things are”.

Keeping the target rate for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25%, the FOMC is “not even thinking about raising rates” as they remain “strongly committed” to doing “whatever we can for as long as it takes”.

Expanding its balance sheet “at least at the current pace” through Treasury purchases of $80 billion a month and mortgage-backed securities of $40 billion, it’s clear that the central bank doesn’t believe the worst has passed as there are still “considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term”.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

OECD Recommend Further Policy Action for UK

The United Kingdom is in the midst of a severe economic contraction, with the OECD forecasting GDP to shrink as much as 14% in 2020 “if there is a second virus outbreak later in the year”; in line with the ‘double-hit scenario’.

A recovery absent of a secondary outbreak, classified as the ‘single-hit scenario’, could still see “GDP fall sharply by 11.5%” as the service-based economy suffers from the ‘stay-at-home’ measures which may have “reduced output directly by one-third”.

With the UK’s death toll (41,128) second only to the United States (115,130), and almost 300,000 confirmed cases, both scenarios are “equally likely” as the 7-day moving average remains elevated at roughly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases daily.

Although daily cases have been trending downwards, recent protests may lead to a surge in new cases, similar to what is currently being seen in several states in the US.

Image of UK COVID19 Daily New Cases

Source – Worldometer

Therefore, the OECD recommended that current economic measures “should be kept in place as long as needed” and “fiscal policy should remain supportive” as unemployment is expected to exceed 10% and “remain elevated throughout 2021”.

Furthermore, the economic organization urged the United Kingdom to agree to a temporary arrangement with the European Union “to stay in the EU Single Market beyond 31 December 2020”.

Given Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s determination to deliver Brexit by year end, this remains highly unlikely.

However, with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier confirming the Union is “in favour of an extension, particularly given the current circumstances” there is still time, before the July 1 extension deadline, for the PM to reconsider.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

Image of GBP/USD Price Daily Chart

Source – Trading View

Psychological resistance at the 1.28-handle proved too much for GBP/USD as a Spinning Top followed by a Bearish Engulfing candle may signal the reversal of a 10-day ‘bull run’.

Breaking through the April high (1.2643) earlier in the month, price continued its surge above the February low (1.2726) before sellers took over just shy of the 61.8% Fibonacci (1.2840).

Bearish divergence between price and momentum highlights a level of exhaustion in the recent rally, with RSI dipping prior to overbought territory providing further bearish bias.

The 200-day moving average (1.2610) may provide temporary support for GBP, however the sharp correction in RSI suggests strengthening downside momentum that could propel price back to 12-week trend support.

A break and close below trend support and the 23.6% Fibonacci (1.2355) may carve out a path back to the May low (1.2075), with RSI snapping its constructive trend possibly signalling a resumption of primary downtrend.

-- Written by Daniel Moss

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
Euro Fails at Resistance as Federal Reserve Expands Lending Program
Euro Fails at Resistance as Federal Reserve Expands Lending Program
2020-06-09 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Snaps Back, Starts Week with Support Bounce
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Snaps Back, Starts Week with Support Bounce
2020-06-08 18:07:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.